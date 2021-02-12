5 best polearms in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact does not currently have many polearm users, but it does have a lot of polearms. Each, in the right hands, can be incredibly useful, but some outperform the rest.

Keep in mind this list is in no particular order. These are only the best five polearms in Genshin Impact right now.

Genshin Impact's best polearms

Favonius Lance

Rarity: 4-star

Obtained via: Gatcha

Base ATK: 44

Bonus Effect: Energy Recharge +6.7%

Skill: Windfall - CRIT Hits have a 60% chance to generate a small amount of Elemental Particles, which will regenerate 6 Energy for the character. Can only occur once every 12s.

Pairs well with Genshin Impact's: Xiangling, Zhongli

Dragon's Bane

Rarity: 4-star

Obtained via: Gatcha

Base ATK: 41

Bonus Effect: Elemental Mastery +48

Skill: Bane of Flame and Water- Increases DMG against enemies affected by Hydro or Pyro by 20%.

Pairs well with Genshin Impact's: Xiangling

Skyward Spine

Rarity: 5-star

Obtained via: Gatcha

Base ATK: 48

Bonus Effect: Energy Recharge +8.0%

Skill: Black Wing - Increases CRIT Rate by 8% and increases Normal ATK SPD by 12%. Additionally, Normal and Charged Attacks hits on enemies have a 50% chance to trigger a vacuum blade that deals 40% of ATK as DMG in a small AoE. This effect can occur no more than once every 2s.

Pairs well with Genshin Impact's: Xiangling, Zhongli

Vortex Vanquisher

Rarity: 5-star

Obtained via: Gatcha

Base ATK: 46

Bonus Effect: ATK +10.8%

Skill: Golden Majesty - Increases Shield Strength by 20%. Scoring hits on opponents increases ATK by 4% for 8s. Max 5 stacks. Can only occur once every 0.3s. While protected by a shield, this ATK increase effect is increased by 100%

Pairs well with Genshin Impact's: Zhongli

Primordial Jade Winged-Spear

Rarity: 5-star

Obtained via: Gatcha

Base ATK: 48

Bonus Effect: Crit Rate +4.80%

Skill: Eagle Spear of Justice - On hit, increases ATK by 3.2% for 6s. Max 7 stacks. This effect can only occur once every 0.3s. While in possession of the maximum possible stacks, DMG dealt is increased by 12%.

Pairs well with Genshin Impact's: Xiao, Xiangling, Zhongli