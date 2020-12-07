The police are a major presence in all GTA games and arguably one of the most significant factors in what makes the games so fun. Simply put, there needs to be adequate resistance against the player's actions for the game to be constantly engaging, and the police force provides just that in GTA V.

Therefore, it only makes sense for the modding community to tinker and toy with the police in the game and even go so far as to let the player don the police uniform.

With the help of mods, GTA V has managed to stay an incredibly entertaining game despite being nearly seven years old at this point.

In this article, we take a look at some of the mods for GTA V that focus on the police force in the game.

Top 5 Police Mods for GTA V

1) LSDP First Response

Perhaps, the single-best mod available for GTA V currently, the LSPD First Response mod truly pushes the boundaries of what mods are capable of. This script essentially allows the player to cross over the line and play the role of a police officer.

The mod not only allows players to don the uniform but also take part in various operations/missions and create their own character from scratch. The mod includes an impressive character creation suite, which truly allows players to immerse themselves in the role of a police officer.

Advertisement

The player is given access to a whole arsenal of LSDP-themed weapons and a fleet of police vehicles to complete missions or patrol the city in GTA V.

Download link

2) PoliceMenu V

This is essentially a trainer that gives the player quick access to a bunch of police-themed items such as weapons and vehicles. Thus, making for a seamless experience in the game and allowing the player to use a bunch of cool vehicles extremely quick.

While the mod doesn't necessarily add a tonne to the game, it is certainly cool to have around when looking to spawn vehicles and items quickly in GTA V.

Download link

3) Crime and Police Rebalance & Enhancement

Advertisement

One of the biggest complaints players have had from the game is that the police are magically reported of a crime in the city without someone actually calling it in. This mod does a great job at adding a lot more to the game's wanted system and the police response.

When the player commits a crime in public, a witness will have to call in the police before the player can snuff them in order to bring the police around. Therefore, making for a more interesting gameplay loop.

Stealth also becomes an option as assassinating someone without drawing attention will lead to no witnesses, and therefore a wanted level will not be raised. This mod definitely does a great job at enhancing the police response and adds a lot more depth to the wanted level system and crimes in GTA V.

Download link

4) Unarmed Police

More than adding depth to the gameplay, this is simply one of those mods that make the game much more hilarious. Instead of showing up with high-powered weaponry, police will spawn with melee weapons or no weapons at all with the help of this mod in GTA V.

While this certainly reduces the challenge by quite a bit, it certainly makes for a hilarious time as the player battles the entire city's police force with nothing but their fists.

It is mods like these that truly reflect the hilarious nature of the modding community at large in video games.

Advertisement

Download link

5) Arrest Peds V

A life of crime can get pretty taxing on the player after a while, but with the help of this mod, players can now see how the other side of the law lives like. This mod allows users to make arrests on pedestrians and carry them over to the local precinct in order to book them.

This certainly results in a lot of hilarity as the player has a completely different experience of GTA V than what they are used to by now. The mod also gives players access to a bunch of cool police-themed merch and, most importantly, the cuffs.

Download link