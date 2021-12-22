5 best and most popular Esports titles in 2021

Over the last decade, Competitive esports has grown from a hobby to one of the world's biggest industries with multiple job opportunities, both on and behind the arena. Certain games are designed from the start to nurture the competitive aspect.

From Valorant to Halo, there have been several top-tier esports tournaments across the year. From console to PC, from online to LAN, all tournaments had one thing in common, representing the best in competitive esports.

With that being said, let’s take a look at which titles were the most played and the best esports games of 2021.

The best and most-played esports games and tournaments(2021)

2021 has seen a massive shift in the esports industry. While most tournaments have shifted online or with limited capacity as a whole, the esports industry has grown severalfold. From new tournament series to new players and regions claiming the spotlight, 2021 has been a good year for esports.

Best and most popular Esports games of 2021 are:

Call of Duty

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

League of Legends

Valorant

Call of Duty

Tournament: Call of Duty League Championship 2021

Winner: Atlanta Faze

While the professional esports of Call of Duty is more or less limited to North America, it still drew massive attention worldwide, being one of the most iconic franchises of all time. The Call of Duty League 2021 took place across five stages, with the Atlanta Faze winning the title in August 2021.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Tournament: PGL Major Stockholm 2021

Winner: Natus Vincere

Even though many professional players switched careers to focus on other titles, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive had one of the best. 'Natus Vincere' was crowned the champions at this year’s Major, at Stockholm.

Dota 2

Tournament: The International 2021

Winner: Team Spirit

Dota 2, one of the most popular MOBA titles, thrived during the 2021 season. The International entered its tenth iteration, and while it was delayed and shifted, it was indeed a display of top-tier competitive Dota.

League of Legends

Tournament: 2021 World Championship

Winner: EDward Gaming

The 2021 World Championship, the crowing tournament of competitive LoL, brought together over 20 of the world’s best teams from multiple leagues, including LCS, LPL, LCK. LEC and PCS to crown the winner.

Valorant

Tournament: Valorant Champions 2021

Winner: Acend

Also Read Article Continues below

Valorant Champions Tour dominated in its debut year took the esports world by storm. After three distinct stages consisting of multiple Challengers and Masters, the Champions crowned Acend as the first-ever Valorant Champions.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha