The PS4 has been one of Sony's most successful consoles of all-time, and a large part of its success is owed to the brilliant catalog of console exclusives. Sony was able to acquire a number of great first-party studios to make titles exclusive to the PS4.

Several of the best games in the past decade were PS4 exclusives and marked the console as home to the best narrative-based single-player games in the market. The console cycle for Sony was marked by its focus on delivering solid single-player experiences, which proved to be the best way to go.

With the PS4 cycle winding down to a close as the next-gen console looms closer, it is time to look at what has been a great cycle for Sony and the PlayStation.

Here we look at some of our picks for the best PS4 exclusives so far.

5 of the best PS4 exclusives so far

Honorable Mentions:

Ghost of Tsushima

inFamous: Second Son

Ratchet and Clank

5) Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Expectations from Naughty Dog couldn't have been higher after the continued success of the Uncharted franchise, and then the Last of Us. As the first Uncharted game on the PS4, and that too, the seemingly final title in the series, Uncharted 4 had a lot of expectations to live up to.

With the departure of lead writer Amy Hennig, things were not looking on the up and up. But co-directors of The Last of Us: Neil Druckmann and Bruce Straley took the reins and delivered a knockout blow of a game.

The game delivered the best conclusion to a series ever in Uncharted 4: A Thief's End.

4) Marvel's Spider-Man

Marvel's Spider-Man

Fans were cautiously optimistic when Sony and Insomniac Games dropped the trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man, as fans had been longing for a good Spider-Man game for a while.

With the studio's impressive track record, hopes were high, but cautiously so. The game, almost immediately upon release, was met with widespread critical and commercial success.

The game went on to become one of the highest-selling PS4 titles of all-time and is considered one of the best games of 2018. Marvel's Spider-Man is truly one of the best exclusives and one that rightly deserves its place near the top.

3) God of War

God of War

As has become a trend with PS4 exclusives: games with high expectations that eventually surpass those said expectations, God of War is no different. Almost a mascot of the PlayStation at this point, Kratos is one of the most iconic characters in all of gaming.

2018's soft reboot of the God of War franchise was a continuation of the Greek god now out of water in the Norse realms. Kratos was a much more evolved character with a lot more depth, and the same could be said of the game.

Dealing with more mature and emotional themes, the God of War is simply one of the landmark achievements in gaming.

2) Bloodborne

Bloodborne

FromSoftware has become somewhat synonymous with excellence this past decade, with the studio not having put a foot wrong ever since the excellent Demon's Souls. The studio's PS4 exclusive: Bloodborne is not just an evolution of the soulslike genre, but the birth of another genre: soulsborne.

The game introduced a far more aggressive, speedy style of combat that encourage players to play with more ferocity than in Dark Souls. The game's Lovecraftian-horror atmosphere was an instant winner, and fans fell head over heels for the game.

Bloodborne remains one of the best PS4 exclusives to date and one of the most rewarding experiences one can have on the console.

1) The Last of Us Part II

The Last of Us Part II

The Last of Us Part II has been one of the most divisive games of the past few decades, but one that deserves all the credit and appreciation it has gotten. Instead of going down the beaten path, The Last of Us Part II attempts a much more ambitious and risky narrative.

The narrative aside, players would be forgiven to think that The Last of Us Part II is a next-gen title for its sheer brilliant technical aspects. The Last of Us Part II pushes the PS4's hardware to the maximum to deliver a technical powerhouse of a game.

The Last of Us Part II is a lot of things, but a mediocre game it is not.