5 of the best PS4 games for 2 controllers

The couch multiplayer has all but died in the modern era of gaming. The days of playing split-screen games with your friends is a relic of the past, but there are some games on the PS4 that still support local multiplayer/split-screen games.

The PS4 has an impressive library of games, filled with quality AAA exclusives as well as brilliant indie games. While sports games like FIFA and fighting games like Tekken are bound to have local multiplayer, there are plenty of games on PS4 that you can play along with your friends using multiple controllers.

5 of the best PS4 games for two controllers

1) WWE 2K

WWE games by 2K have received mixed reviews. While some players enjoy the simulation styled gameplay, a lot of players miss the old, more arcade-styled games.

You can play WWE games on the PS4 along with up to 8 friends. Playing the WWE 2K games along with your friends is possibly the best way, as it provides countless hours of fun.

2) Rocket League

Rocket League is not only one of the most popular games on the PS4, but across many platforms. It lets you play Local Multiplayer, i.e. Split Screen or Couch Multiplayer along with your friends.

Advertisement

You and your friends can enjoy Rocket League on a single PS4 with multiple controllers instead of having to get multiple consoles.

3) Gang Beasts

Gang Beasts is a ridiculously fun game that provides countless hours of mayhem and slams. The player number isn't just restricted to 2, and up to 4 friends can join the game on a single PS4.

4) Crash Team Racing

Crash Team Racing is one of the best arcade racing games on the PS4, and is an update to the classic Crash Team Racing from before. The game is just as exciting in the current-gen of consoles and is sure to keep you hooked for hours.

Crash Team Racing on the PS4 allows you and your friends to race together in split-screen, making for an excellent couch multiplayer session.

5) Borderlands

The popular 'looter shooter', in addition to being one of the most exciting online multiplayer games, offers a local split-screen game mode as well.

You and up to 3 friends can play split-screen in Borderlands on the PS4. While shooters like Call of Duty used to have split-screen in earlier games, they chose to drop the feature from their current line of games.