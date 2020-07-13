5 of the best PS4 games that can also be played on Android

Gaming on Android devices has come a long way. Mobile phones are now considered a legitimate handheld gaming platform. A powerful Android device is no less than a PlayStation Portable or a Nintendo DS.

Games for Android devices have also seen a massive upgrade, with proper console-level games coming on Google Play Store. No longer are games considered an after-thought for Android devices.

Several studios have ported over some of their best titles across platforms, including Android. Several games that are available for the PS4 are also available on Android. Therefore, Android devices are capable of handling console-level games.

These are 5 games available for the PS4 and Android devices.

5 Best PS4 games that are also available for Android devices

5) Doom

This is the original Doom from the 90s, but don't let its dated graphics get you disappointed. This is as much a fun shooter as any of the current-gen. Doom and Wolfenstein are considered as the pioneers of the first-person shooter genre, and helped establish it in the mainstream.

Doom is available for download on the PlayStation Store as well as on the Google Play Store for Android devices.

4) Fortnite

Advertisement

Fortnite has reigned for quite a long time as the most popular battle royale game today. It still remains one of the highest-streamed games on several platforms and boasts of a large player base.

The game is available for Android devices as well as the PS4, and is a must-have for players who enjoy Battle Royales.

3) GWENT

GWENT might not be the most conventional of games when you think of console-level games. However, it stacks up well against any other game in terms of the amount of fun and endless hours of gameplay it can reel you in for.

GWENT is a card-game that was introduced in The Witcher, and is an absolutely addictive game that requires skill over luck.

2) The GTA Trilogy

The GTA Trilogy includes GTA San Andreas, GTA Vice City, and GTA III. They are available for download on the PlayStation Store as well as on Google Play Store for Android devices.

GTA games hardly needs an introduction, and have long been considered some of the most fun games you can play on a console, and now your smartphone as well.

1) The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Despite not being received very well upon its release on consoles, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is a decent game that does a lot of things right.

Especially for Android devices, the game has been ported over really well and is a perfectly fun time. With tonnes of suits to pick from, swinging across New York City never gets tiring.