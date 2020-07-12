5 Best PS4 games that are dirt cheap right now

The PS4 has a vast library of great titles, and the PlayStation Store runs a lot of deals throughout the year for the best games.

These great titles are available for extremely low prices, and shouldn't be missed.

The PS4 has established itself as the dominant console in this console generation. It has cemented its position as the best console for single-player narrative-based games.

The console received many exclusives by great first-party studios, which gave it the edge over its Microsoft rival. The PlayStation Store runs a lot of deals for some of the best games for the PS4 throughout the year.

The current 'July Savings' sale has some massive discounts for some of the best games on the PlayStation Store. Here are 5 of the best PS4 games that are available at low prices.

5 PS4 Games that are dirt cheap right now

5) Marvel's Spider-Man/Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps

Insomniac Games' Marvel's Spider-Man was one of the biggest breakout hits of 2018. Nominated for several 'Game of the Year' awards, the game is an excellent title for the PS4.

Marvel's Spider-Man is simply one of the best games available on any console and is a must-have for not just Marvel fans, but also fans of great single-player games in general.

The game, and its excellent DLC are available for a very reasonable price.

Price: ₹1,249, DLC: ₹832

4) Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag

This was Assassin's Creed return to form after the somewhat underwhelming Assassin's Creed III. Black Flag is one of the best open-world games ever made and an excellent title on the PS4.

The game offers plenty of memorable moments as well as some exciting naval combats. The pirate adventures of Edward Kenway resulted in one of the best games of the franchise.

It is available for a really low price and is a must-have for fans of great open-world games.

Price: ₹449

3) Devil May Cry 5

Capcom has been on somewhat of a hot streak at the moment, with several back-to-back hits like the Resident Evil remakes, Monster Hunter World and Devil May Cry 5.

The sequel to Devil May Cry 4 ignores the 2013 reboot and continues Nero's story from the 4th game. It rectifies a lot of errors from the previous games and delivers a fantastic hack n slash experience.

It is as frantic, cinematic, and stylish as players expect a Devil May Cry game to be. The game is available for a very low price on the PS4, and shouldn't be missed.

Price: ₹1,499

2) Far Cry 3: Classic Edition

Far Cry 3 is the game that announced the franchise's arrival amongst the biggest Triple-A franchises. Ubisoft's tropical open-world adventure had players fight their way through a beautiful albeit dangerous landscape.

It is one of the best first-person shooters that encourages the player to experiment and approach every combat encounter in any way they see fit.

It is available for an extremely low-price that makes it practically a steal and a complete no-brainer.

Price: ₹149

1) God of War

There are a few games as beautiful, albeit violent as God of War. A heartfelt story about a fatherly Kratos and his son, this 2018 game is nothing short of a masterpiece.

Being one of the best games on the PS4, God of War is a must-have for console owners. It features one of the best game stories of all-time and has an endlessly satisfying combat system.

Its low price currently makes it an extremely attractive buy.

Price: ₹1,124