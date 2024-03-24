5 best PS5 fighting games to play in 2024

Although it has only been four years since the console's release, plenty of PS5 fighting games have piled up in the library. So, if you’re looking for some adrenaline-pumping, palm-sweating fighting games to try out with your colleagues or friends, then you’ve come to the right place.

In this feature, we’ve tried to compile the best PS5 fighting games that you can try out right now. The list features all sorts of fighting games, from anime fighting games to tactical fighters and looser brawlers.

Note: The games listed below only reflect the writer’s choices.

5 high-octane PS5 fighting games that you can play with your office buddies or friends

1) Street Fighter 6

Your childhood heroes immersed in dazzling graphics and superior gameplay (Image via Capcom)

After the disappointment of Street Fighter 5 on so many fronts, Street Fighter 6 surprised everybody with stunning visuals and one of smoothest combat systems. It is one of the best fighting games on PS5 right now.

When it comes to the characters, there aren’t any new additions, and it’s the same old roster. However, some cinematic KO visuals of popular characters like E.Honda and Cammy look dazzling. You can dig deep into each character and come up with a plethora of combos.

Despite having the biggest Esports presence in the fighting game genre, Street Fighter 6 offers several other modes to explore than just the online mode. Overall, it’s an extremely polished fighting game and may end up being the defining title of the genre in the decade.

2) Guilty Gear Strive

One of the best anime-based fighting games available right now (Image via Arc System Works)

A Reboot of the Guilty Gear series, Guilty Gear Strive is a no-holds-bar fighting game with dazzling graphics and a beautiful cast of anime characters. Each character is unique with their very own movement mechanics and KO moves that you need to master.

Apart from being a balanced fighting game on all fronts, Guilty Gear Strive also boasts one of the biggest esports communities for the genre. The title has some quirky characters to try out, and there are a ton of combos and strategies that you can figure out yourself for each character.

So, if you’re bored of mainstream titles like Street Fighter, Taken, and Mortal Kombat, then you might want to try out Guilty Gear Strive.

3) Under Night In-Birth II

Great gameplay and cool soundtracks to get you pumped up (Image via Arc System Works)

Under Night In-Birth II offers a fantastic fighting game experience if you solely consider the core combat mechanics. The characters are fun to try out. The new attacks for the existing characters make the gameplay fun to learn and master.

Furthermore, this particular fighting game offers a variety of offline and online modes to test your mettle and hone your fighting skills even better. The title features a diverse roster of characters to try out, compelling gameplay mechanics, and some of the best soundtracks the genre has ever listened to, making it a must-try fighting game in 2024.

4) Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

If you’re looking for something fun and offbeat (Image via Fair Play Labs)

If you want to try something completely fun and colorful, then go for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, where you get to duke it out by picking some of the most beloved characters from the Nickelodeon universe, which includes the likes of Spongebob and Squidward.

Not only does the title offer different kinds of stages to brawl it out, but each stage has tactical places and a unique aesthetic feel. It’s a fun and addictive fighting game, with each cartoon character having their own power-ups and abilities. This title is a perfect stress buster due to its aesthetic appeal and can be enjoyed by people of all ages.

5) Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Choose and fight from a superb cast of anime characters (Image via Arc System Works)

Released in 2023, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is rising very fast to be one of the most popular recently released fighting games out there. The title has a signature anime fighting style that sets it apart from other games in the genre. With superb visual effects and controls, combat in the game feels pulsating.

While the first Granblue Fantasy Versus title released for PS4 was a stellar title in its own right, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising takes everything to the next level from visuals to combat feel, including the introduction of four new characters.

Gameplay-wise, the title places more emphasis on the dash feature, which can then be followed up by numerous combos. Thus far, Granblue Fantasy is a PS5 native title. What makes this title great is its accessibility, as the game has a free-to-play version as well.

This wraps up our list of the 5 best PS5 fighting games that you can try out in 2024. Follow Sportskeeda’s Esports and Gaming for more content and to be updated with the latest gaming news.