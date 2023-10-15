5 best pyromancy spells in Lords of the Fallen

Lords of the Fallen is the new Souls-like game that tells the story of the possible return of the evil god Adyr and how the Dark Crusaders must face his demonic army. The game characters are divided into different classes, and some of them are able to use spells. That's why there are three schools of magic in this universe: Umbral, Radiant, and Rhogar.

Rhogar focuses on the skills related to pyromancy: fire and its multiple effects on your enemies. This article lists the five best spells of the Rhogar school.

Five best pyromancy spells in Lords of the Fallen

1) Infernal Orb

Pyromancy is related to Adyr in Lords of the Fallen. (Image via Bandai Namco)

The Infernal Orb is one of the basic spells for the Pyric Cultist, the class related to the magical power of the god Adyr. This spell is very useful because it can deal damage from a distance, keeping your character away from any type of warrior who could be better at melee combat.

To cast the spell, you need to increase your Inferno stat. Besides, you can get it by purchasing it from the Tortured Prisoner for 500 Vigor at the top of the Skyrest Bridge, outside the arena where you fought Pieta. However, you must first free the prisoner.

2) Infernal Eruption

Infernal Eruption can stop near enemies from attacking you. (Image via Bandai Namco)

If you need a spell to help you control crowds in Lords of the Fallen, using Rhogar's skills can be the answer. Infernal Eruption is one of the best options for those who prefer the aggressive style of pyromancers.

With this spell, your character will be able to control the hordes with ease. To do this, you must spray fire in front of you and then create a pool of lava. With this combination, your enemies will take constant passive damage, and you will be able to slowly drain their health.

You can purchase it from Molhu at Skyrest Bridge. It requires level 22 Inferno to use.

3) Lava Burst

Lava Burst deals constant damage to enemies. (Image via Bandai Namco)

If you thought the previous suggestions were good, you will find the effects of Lava Burst even more incredible. This spell is an enhanced form of the Infernal Orb. With Lava Burst, the character launches a fireball that explodes when it hits enemies, dealing a lot of damage when it hits them.

One benefit of this spell is that it can affect your opponent's armor. Since the material they are made of conducts heat, hitting NPCs with Lava Burst will cook them alive, and many will die instantly.

Once the player reaches level eight in Inferno, the Lava Burst can be unlocked. To equip it, players must purchase it from a vendor.

4) Flame Funnel

In Lords of the Fallen, this vortex can deal damage around your character. (Image via Bandai Namco)

In this list of pyromancy spells in Lords of the Fallen, we have seen fireballs that can be thrown to explode on enemies and pools of lava that deal constant damage. Now it's time for a spell that will completely surround your character in a spiral of destruction.

The Flame Funnel is a tornado of fire that will help you deal with enemies surrounding you. You can use it in situations where you are outnumbered, although its range is limited. It is designed for close combat.

To obtain it, purchase it from one of the merchants in the game.

5) Cataclysm

Use Cataclysm in Lords of the Fallen, and meteorites will fall from the sky and damage your enemies. (Image via Bandai Namco)

Although very powerful, this spell should not be used constantly because of its high mana cost. Cataclysm rains meteors down on your enemies, so it is a good option when facing hordes. The deadly rain will weaken your enemies over a wide area.

Because of its resource cost, it should be one of your last options. Reserve it for when you have an important battle or are surrounded and low on health. It is not very clear where exactly you can find this spell, but it requires level 30 Inferno.

Now you know some of the best pyromancy spells in Lords of the Fallen. If you want to learn more about the game, check out our guides to the Umbral and Axiom realms.