5 best racing games like Mario Kart

Even if you have never played the Mario games, you must have seen the adorable mustachioed man with a red cap and blue overalls. These titles are famous for their simple mechanics and easy gameplay.

If the highlight of the Mario titles were the fun and thrilling kart races, there are many racing games of similar nature. Here are a few such offerings that you can play for nostalgia's sake.

Five best racing games like Mario Kart

These are some of the best such titles:

1. Sonic & All Stars Racing Transformed

Image Credits: TouchGameplay (YouTube)

Sonic has always been considered as a close competitor of Mario. The transformation mechanics in this title is great, and it lived up to expectations upon release in 2012.

The course shifts and changes as you take part in an ultimate race to outrun others. This game offers 25 tracks and arenas where you can race to your heart’s desire.

You can compete in land, air, and water. Don’t worry about the vehicle, as they will transform as and when required..

2. Crash Team Racing

Image Credits: HipWallpaper

This game easily qualifies in the top three best kart racing games of all time. It also resembles Mario Kart closely.

While racing, you can perform various functions like acceleration, steering, braking, hopping, etc. You can also collect weapons and power-ups during a race.

There are five racing modes in this game: Time Trial, Arcade, Versus, Battle, and Adventure. There are also fifteen characters that you can play as.

3. Kartrider: Drift

Image Credits: Nexon

This popular game is from the multiplayer racing franchise, which is played by over 300 million players. This kart racer will also make you look back fondly towards Mario Kart.

You can enjoy this title along with friends online and take part in thrilling kart races. There are also fun pickups that you can use to cause a hindrance to enemies.

The graphics of this title is excellent, even if it is still under development. The anime-inspired characters will also surely win your heart.

4. ModNation Racers

Image Credits: Pinterest

The best part of this title is the great customisation options that it offers. So, if you want to show off your creativity, this is the best game that you can pick up.

ModNation Racers also has smooth controls like Mario Kart, which will allow you to accelerate and drift smoothly. This game also has an interesting story that will keep you entertained throughout.

Various weapons that can be collected allow you to use powers like sonic attacks, lightning strikes, and missiles against opponents.

5. Speed Punks

Image Credits: ps1fun.com

This title is also a kart racing game just like Mario Kart that you can enjoy in your PlayStation. It is also referred to as Speed Freaks in England.

As you zip around the tracks, you will fall in love with the tight handling and colourful ambience. There are both single-player and multiplayer modes for you to play in Speed Punks.

There are three single-player modes that you can enjoy, namely Tournament, Single Race, and Time Attack. You can also choose between Easy, Medium, and Hard, which are the three leagues in this game.