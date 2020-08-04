5 best Racing games for PC in 2020

Racing Games have also been a huge part of gaming, because after all, nothing can be as exhilarating as revving up to the maximum and gunning it down open freeways.

While in real-life that would instantly win you a speeding ticket in the best case scenario, racing games offer a much more legal way to experience the thrill of automobile machinery at their finest.

Different games take different approaches to the racing genre, be it Arcade or Simulation. Both styles have produced quality racing games over the years. These are some of the best racing games you can play in 2020 on PC.

Five best Racing games for PC in 2020

5) Assetto Corsa

There are only a handful of games that are as visually striking as Arsetto Corsa, and the visuals alone are worth buying the game for. However, it is the authenticity of the race tracks that have been laser-scanned, and each detail has been polished to perfection.

The driving mechanics offer a lot of customization, making it accessible to both the veterans of racing games and the new players who are new to the genre.

4) The Crew 2

Advertisement

The Crew received mild to underwhelming reception at launch, but slowly garnered quite the fan following over the years. The sequel improved on virtually every front, and Ubisoft went all out regarding the vehicle department.

Not only cars, but players get to drive boats and planes in a variety of different locations and race types. If it can race, it is probably in The Crew 2.

3) Project CARS 2

Project Cars 2 might be the most overkill in terms of visual and graphic quality ever in a videogame. The attention to detail to every minute element of the game is simply astounding.

Right down to each individual droplet of rain on the windshield of cars, Project Cars 2 never ceases to amaze. The game is truly a testament to how far video games have come in terms of visuals.

On top of that, Project Cars 2 is an immensely fun experience, with a wide range of vehicles to pick from. The game even goes so far as to support 12K video output. Overkill? Yes, but are gamers complaining? No.

2) Burnout Paradise: Remastered

Sure it is just as fun to drive safely and give each of your opponents enough space so that neither of your race ends in a crash, but a few things can really match the satisfaction of sending your rival flipping over and over on the highway.

Burnout Paradise encourages the players to hit as many cars as possible in the most dramatic of fashion. The Remastered adds to the original's feel and does not tinker with an already enjoyable formula.

It might not be the most authentic racing experience, but it is precisely what players are looking for when they play Arcade-style racing games.

1) F1 2020

F1 2020 might be the most accessible F1 game in the Codemasters' series of games. However, that is not to say it will satisfy purists and veterans.

F1 2020 gives players tonnes of options to tweak any particular setting to suit their level of expertise with the game. On top of that, the game delivers possibly the most authentic F1 experience to date.