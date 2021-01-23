Fortnite is a game that is famous for its battle royale mode. In the battle royale matches, 100 players land on an island and fight to be the last person surviving.

Roblox games are also quite popular, and players love the games for its funny Lego-inspired characters.

5 best Roblox games like Fortnite

#1 - Prison Royale

This is a first-person shooter game where the players' ultimate goal is to survive till the end. Like the battle royale mode of Fortnite, there can be a total of 100 players in one match.

Players will have to stock up on supplies and gather weapons to defeat their enemies. This Roblox title is quite popular and has over 75 million visits.

#2 - Island Royale

In this title, players land on a hostile island and fight for their lives, just like they do in Fortnite. Players can enjoy this game with their friends or opt for the solo mode.

There are modes where players can relive the good old days on the island. There can be up to 200 players in one match.

#3 - Strucid

Like Fortnite, this game has building mechanics, along with survival elements. This Roblox title has over 405 million visits.

Like all battle royale games, players have to survive. If players enjoy this game, they will be pleased to hear that Chapter 2 is on the way.

#4 - Polybattle

This is a first-person shooter Roblox game where two teams compete against each other till one emerges victorious. The winter map offered by the game is fun to explore.

Like Fortnite, the game offers various vehicles that players can use to travel from place to place. Players get a ticket when they kill an enemy. The team with the most tickets wins.

#5 - Alone Battle Royale

Players have to shoot their way through enemies and become the last person standing. There can be a total of 64 players in one battle royale match.

Players can customize their characters, like they do in Fortnite. Players will have to put in a lot of hours to earn the achievements and rewards that the game offers.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.