5 best Roblox games like Fortnite

Roblox has dozens of different game genres for those who want to experience something like their favorites.

One of the most popular games in the world is Fortnite. It belongs to one of the most popular gaming genres - battle royale. It started a revolution in the gaming industry that is still holding strong today.

It makes sense that many Roblox developers tried to replicate the success Fortnite and other battle royale games found. There are plenty of Fortnite-style games in the Roblox platform for fans to enjoy.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 games like Fortnite in Roblox

#5 - Battle Royale Simulator

Battle Royale Simulator is exactly what you would expect. It is extremely straightforward. Players shoot other players to eliminate them. They can collect loot and use the environment to their advantage. All of this culiminates in one person standing victorious at the end.

#4 - Alone

Alone is another battle royale game in Roblox. There is character customization, achievements, and rewards to be earned from playing. Up to 64 players can be in one battle royale session. Players drop into the map, find weapons, and shoot their way to be the last one alive.

#3 - Prison Royale

Just like every other battle royale game in Roblox, Prison Royale has one goal. That goal is to be the sole surviving member of the lobby. Up to 100 players can take part in this BR, and it is one of the more popular games in this genre on Roblox. Gathering loot and surviving from others are the main goals.

#2 - Strucid

Strucid is a first-person battle royale game that is as close to Fortnite as it can get. There are many modes that rotate frequently within this Roblox BR. Survival elements and the ability to build give it a solid Fortnite feel. Staying alive and lasting until the end is the key to Strucid.

#1 - Jailbreak

Jailbreak is one of the most fun games in all of Roblox. Many players don't know that it has a battle royale game mode. Typically, the BR mode is used in private servers only, but can be voted on on public servers too. Players drop into a random location via parachute and must survive until the end. Airdrops are frequent, a storm closes, and the action is intense.

