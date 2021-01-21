Roblox is an online platform which offers its players a wide range of games to choose from. These games are easily identifiable with its Lego inspired, block-like characters.

Be it kids or adults, players love to indulge in Roblox games, as they are fun and simple to play. Players who are in search of good Roblox games can check the list given below.

5 best Roblox games to play with friends in 2021

These are five of the best Roblox games that players can enjoy with their friends:

1. Murder Mystery 2

This title will surely bring back childhood memories, as it is the Roblox version of of the numerous murder-mystery games. There are three categories of characters in this game, and they are Innocents, Murderer, and Sheriff.

The duty of the Innocents will be to hide from the Murderer and try to expose him. The Murderer’s objective is to kill people. The Sheriff is the only person who can defeat the murderer.

2. Jailbreak

This title is an open-world, role-playing Roblox game that players can have fun taking part in. Players can choose to play this title as a criminal or an officer.

If they play as a criminal, they need to escape the prison; if they are a police officer, they need to prevent prisoners from escaping.

3. Phantom Forces

Players who are into first-person shooting games will definitely be intrigued by this title. There are seven unique game modes like Team Deathmatch, Capture the Flag, Kill Confirmed, etc.

Players can engage in 16 vs 16 battles across 13 unique locations. The game has a good arsenal of weapons that players can use to defeat their enemies.

4. Hide and Seek Extreme

The game is pretty self-explanatory. There are seven maps offered to the players and they are Ethan’s Bedroom, The Store, The Kitchen, the Workshop, Cursed Cavern, The Backyard, and The Attic.

When the game begins, a random map is selected, and a random player is given the duty of being the seeker. The seekers can also use various abilities to catch the others quickly.

5. Natural Disaster Survival

This is one of the oldest Roblox games and players love to revisit it quite often. In this title, players have to stay alive through many disasters.

The title offers a whopping 16 maps, and a random one is chosen at the beginning of the game. Players are not foretold of the kind of disaster coming their way, and they only get 20 seconds to prepare themselves for it.