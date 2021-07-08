5 best Roblox games to play with friends in 2021

Roblox gives players a chance to go at it alone or play with a group of friends.

There are so many games in Roblox that just about every style of play is accounted for. Those enjoying teaming up with their good friends online will have no problem finding a game to play.

Friends can hop into one of the many RPGs, an FPS, a simulator, and so many more genres of games. No matter what type of experience you are looking for, you and your friends can find it.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 games to play with friends in Roblox (2021)

5) Brookhaven

Image via Roblox Corporation

Brookhaven is an extremely popular RPG in Roblox. Players enter this massive city and are tasked with living their life and trying to fit in. That can be a bit daunting for someone going at it solo. Jump into a server of Brookhaven with some friends and become one of the cool kids.

4) Arsenal

Image via Roblox Corporation

Arsenal is a super fun combat game in Roblox. It is a fast-paced shooter where you and your friends can see who is better behind the trigger. You can team up against other players or have a friendly match against each other. Customize your soldier, pick your favorite weapon, and dive right in.

3) Adopt Me!

Image via Roblox Corporation

Adopt Me is fun alone and with friends. Collecting pets, decorating a house, and enjoying the scenery are the main objectives of this Roblox game. You can do all of this with a group of your closest buddies. You and your friends can trade pets, let them play with each other, and relax in the world of Adopt Me.

2) Natural Disasters

Image via Roblox Corporation

Natural Disaster is the perfect game for a group of friends who want to work together. It is almost like a battle royale game, but players don't fight each other. Instead, they must work together to find shelter and stay safe from a variety of natural disasters. Teamwork is the key here.

1) Jailbreak

Image via Roblox Corporation

Jailbreak is hands down the most fun Roblox game when playing with friends. Players can either go the route of a cop or a criminal. One can even split off and see who can catch or escape better. Planning the perfect escape from prison or communicating together to catch a convict is very satisfying.

