5 best RPG games like The Witcher 3 on Android

The Witcher, at this point, has taken its place amongst the most iconic franchises in gaming. CD Projekt Red, a studio from Poland, broke onto the scene with The Witcher, an RPG game based on the popular books by Andrzej Sapkowski.

The adventures of Geralt of Rivia and his allies have become the stuff of legend, and The Witcher 3 is considered one of the best games ever made. The Action RPG was a major success both financially and critically, and set the benchmark for open-world games as a whole.

The Android platform has also played host to many great games in the action RPG genre, and there are tonnes of titles to scratch the Witcher-shaped itch. These are some of the best action/RPG games you can play on your Android device.

Five best action RPG games like The Witcher on Android

1) Dungeon Hunter 5

Dungeon Hunter is an extremely well-made hack n' slash action RPG game that has been optimized very well for Android devices. The game is entertaining to play and has many elements of classic MMORPGs.

This dungeon crawler evokes memories of the style of RPGs that made the genre such a success back in the day. The hack n' slash elements of Dungeon Hunter 5 are incredibly advanced and satisfying.

The game is possibly the closest thing to The Witcher 3 experience on Android devices.

2) Eternium

Eternium is perhaps one of the most fulfilling action RPG experiences players can have on their Android devices. Eternium is an extremely well-crafted game with an amazing art-style that never fails to impress.

The game's impressive art-style mixed with an endlessly satisfying hack n' slash combat mechanic makes it one of the best for the platform. The game is severely underrated and deserves more attention.

3) Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition

Baldur's Gate is one of the most iconic RPG franchises in all of gaming, and has paved the way for modern RPGs to succeed as they do in 2020. The game is also available on Android, and is the perfect way to experience the original games in the series.

The Android game is story-driven and features intricate and in-depth RPG elements.

4) Ravensword: Shadowlands

Ravensword is one of the most 'premium' games on the list and comes with a tonne of intricate and in-depth gameplay mechanics, including stealth and a robust reputation system.

The game is well worth its purchase price and has a lot to offer in terms of gameplay and hours of playtime. Players can spend countless hours merely scouring through the well-crafted 3D world of Ravensword: Shadowlands.

Toeing the precarious line between imitation and inspiration, Ravensword: Shadowlands manages to bring a lot of original ideas to the table and deliver a fresh experience.

5) Doom and Destiny

Doom and Destiny is a throwback to JRPGs of old and delivers a similarly captivating experience that hearkens back to the glory days of the genre. The game is exceptionally well-written and is hilarious throughout its lengthy playtime.

Mixing clever writing with an addictive gameplay loop, Doom and Destiny is one of the most traditional JRPG games on the Android platform. While it doesn't have the hack n' slash elements of The Witcher franchise, the RPG mechanics are exceptionally well done.