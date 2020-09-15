5 best RPG games like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one game that redefined the genre of role-playing. CD Projekt Red created an expansive universe that became one of the most critically acclaimed video games of all time, and proved to be the perfect finale to the Witcher trilogy.

The title is so content-rich that players could play it many times over and still find a side mission or NPC interaction that they’d never done before. With so much to do and explore, the game can keep gamers busy for hours. As a bonus, this offering is tied together beautifully with a story that is as full of heart as it is full of action and adventure.

Although few RPGs come close to the genius of The Witcher 3, we look at some titles that have managed to create a world as immersive and stunning.

Five best RPG games like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

1) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Skyrim is perhaps the only game on this list that grew to be just as iconic and legendary as Witcher 3 itself. The plot revolves around the player hunting down Alduin The World-Eater, a dragon meant to end the world.

This title features an expansive open-world, which can be explored indefinitely, delaying the story missions as long as the player wants. Skyrim has stunning graphics as well as a lore-rich story. Lastly, the game allows players to level up their character and choose skills to upgrade and grow this character in-game.

2) Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War is based in the same universe as JRR Tolkein’s best-selling Lord of the Rings trilogy. Middle Earth is full of rich and fantastic lore that constructs an immersive world for players to enjoy.

The game features RPG gameplay that resembles the Witcher 3 in many aspects. For one, this title improves its combat mechanism from a mere hack and slash kind to a more involved and fantasy-driven combat. The gameplay also involves looting resources from chests throughout the open-world, which can be explored as per the player’s wishes.

3) Assassin’s Creed Origins

The Assassin’s Creed franchise had taken a wrong turn with rather bland games until the developers decided to turn things around and adopted the RPG format, much like the one in Witcher 3, with Origins. This title ushered in a new era for the franchise and breathed new life into the series.

Origins follows the story of Bayek, a Medjay who is on his quest for revenge in ancient Egypt. The game features a stunning open-world that players can explore just for the sake of taking in the gorgeous graphics. Lastly, this title allows for plenty of missions that can be undertaken to earn XP and level up the character to unlock new skills.

4) Monster Hunter: World

Monster Hunter: World is the RPG that feels closest to The Witcher 3. This because, as the protagonist in Monster Hunter, the player plays as a hunter tasked with killing or trapping dangerous monsters.

The gameplay in this game is expansive, a lot like Witcher 3. Set in an open-world, which can be explored to find new monster types to hunt down, this title offers players several story and side missions to choose from. Lastly, it provides quite a lot of options when it comes to upgrading and leveling up gears for the characters, especially by looting useful materials.

5) Horizon Zero Dawn

Horizon Zero Dawn is an action-packed RPG that creates an immersive experience for players to enjoy, similar to The Witcher 3. If players loved the gameplay of the latter, then they are bound to enjoy the post-apocalyptic sage of Horizon.

The player takes control of Aloy, a hunter tasked with exploring the open-world and hunting down the fearful robotic creatures that rule the world. This game has a sophisticated skill tree that the player can advance by collecting enough XP. The character can also craft useful gear by looting resources.