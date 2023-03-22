Genshin Impact 3.5 has entered its second phase and Shenhe has finally returned with her first rerun banner in nearly a year. She is an incredible 5-star support unit who can significantly buff her party members' Cryo DMG. Since this is Shenhe's first rerun, some players might want to know her best teams or try other variations.

While Shenhe can pretty much fit into every team with another Cryo member and there are some obvious choices, this listicle will showcase her best team comps, including some of the most accessible units in Genshin Impact.

Ayaka Freeze is the best Shenhe team in Genshin Impact

1) Ayaka, Kazuha, Shenhe, and Kokomi

Ayaka freeze is one of the best in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

This team is arguably the best Freeze team comp in Genshin Impact. The party consists of solid units for every role. Kokomi is the main Hydro support in this team, who is also capable of healing everyone. Being a Catalyst user, she can provide the Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayer Buff to Ayaka, who is the main on-field DPS. Kazuha is the Anemo support unit that will group up enemies and buff the party. Finally, Shenhe buffs Ayaka's Cryo DMG.

2) Ayaka, Ganyu, Shenhe, and Kazuha

Mono Cryo is a good team (Image via HoYoverse)

A mono team in Genshin Impact means using three or more characters of the same element in the same party. This team is similar to the previous one, with only a slight difference. Replacing Kokomi with Ganyu transforms them into a Mono Cryo team and completely changes their gameplay. While they will lose the ability to freeze their enemies, this team is definitely not one to look down upon.

Both Ganyu and Ayaka are incredibly powerful DPS units. With Shenhe simultaneously buffing their Cryo DMG, they can produce excellent results.

3) Rosaria, Bennett, Xiangling, and Shenhe

Reverse Melt with Xiangling and Rosaria (Image via HoYoverse)

While reverse melt is not a popular reaction for Shenhe teams, the fact that it works pretty well is undeniable. However, players must make sure that the enemies don't move out of Rosaria's burst field so that they can trigger the melt reaction from Xiangling's Elemental Burst. All members of this group except Shenhe are 4-star units, which makes them one of the most accessible parties in Genshin Impact.

It is vital to note that the team would benefit more if Bennett equips the instructors' set and Shenhe equips Noblesse Oblige. The former would grant EM to the team to trigger stronger melt reactions.

4) Ganyu, Ayato, Kokomi, and Shenhe

Permafreeze team with double Hydro and double Cryo (Image via HoYoverse)

This is a powerful Permafreeze party. While it may not be as strong as the Ayaka freeze team, this double Cryo and double Hydro team is not that far behind. Ayato and Ganyu have similar Elemental Bursts with a large AoE radius, which will keep most enemies permanently frozen.

Additionally, the latter will receive different buffs from Kokomi and Shenhe to dish out huge amounts of Cryo DMG from both her Charged Shots and Elemental Burst.

5) Ganyu, Venti, Shenhe, and Kokomi

Venti's Burst will apply Hydro faster on enemies to trigger Freeze (Image via HoYoverse)

This is another powerful Premafreeze team with all 5-star units and a different variant from the previous entry. Ganyu and Shenhe's Cryo attacks will trigger Freeze reactions upon interacting with Kokomi's Hydro applications. Meanwhile, Venti will be a sub-DPS unit that will shred the enemies' Elemental Resistance, apply Crowd Control, and spread Hydro faster to enemies.

This concludes the list of the best team recommendations for Shenhe. Although the list is devoid of a lot of 4-star units, players are always free to choose F2P options, such as Sucrose, Xingqiu, and Diona.

