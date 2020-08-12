5 best shooting games that can run without a graphics card

Most of the famous shooting games released in recent years have large requirements, making it incredibly difficult for players with low-end PCs to play them.

With this in mind, we have compiled a list of games that can be played even without a dedicated graphics card. All you have to do is make sure that you have a decent processor and you are good to go.

5 best shooting games that you can play without a graphics card

Here are five of the best shooting games that can run without a graphics card:

I.G.I.- 2: Covert Strike

I.G.I.-2: Covert Strike (Image Courtesy: Gamepressure)

I.G.I- 2: Covert Strike is a shooting game that you will love due to its action and gameplay. This is one of those games where you have to opt for a stealth-based approach if you want to get more points.

This game follows the story of David Jones, an agent working for the Institute for Geotactical Intelligence, who is sent on various missions. There are 19 missions in total and you can choose the difficulty level at the beginning of the game.

Call of Duty

Call of Duty (Image Courtesy: Game Cloud)

Advertisement

With World War II as the backdrop, this first-person shooter game has garnered a lot of praise all over the world. Ther game also has AI-controlled characters which will help you fulfil your mission successfully. It also received good reviews for its realistic gameplay and great graphics.

The best part about Call of Duty is that it does not have a checkpoint system. So, you can save and load it any time you want. It also promotes squad play, so the lone wolf approach will not work in this game.

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (Image Courtesy: Steam)

This game was a refreshing change from the previous Call of Duty games as it did not have World War II as its backdrop. The story was about restoring peace in Russia, where a civil war has broken out.

You can play as various characters in the single-player mode, with the multiplayer mode also a great option to choose as it garnered a lot of good reviews.

Medal of Honor: Pacific Assault

Medal of Honor: Pacific Assault (Image Courtesy: Wallpaper Abyss - Alpha Coders)

As the name suggests, this first-person shooter game takes place during the Pacific War. The game was released way back in 2004 and will make you take many training tests in the beginning.

The missions in this game are difficult but the good storyline will make you stick with it till the end.

Battlefield 2

Battlefield 2 (Image Courtesy: WallpaperAccess)

This military simulator game will ensure that you get a realistic gaming experience. There are 16 AI-controlled players in the single-player mode and up to 64 players in the multiplayer mode.

You can play the game as a member of the United States Marine Corps, the People's Liberation Army or the Middle Eastern Coalition. Battlefield 2 has tactical shooter elements, so you will have to make sure that you use proper strategies to move forward in the game.