Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale mobile games. This game follows the traditional battle royale theme whereby players land on an island where they have to scavenge for weapons to kill opponents and become the last man standing.

Having said that, Free Fire also stands out among similar games in the genre because of its inclusion of unconventional features such as characters with unique abilities that help players on the battleground.

However, if you do not have adequate storage space to download Free Fire, you can try out the following shooting games that are under 100 MB in size.

5 best shooting games like Free Fire under 100 MB

#1 Gun War: Shooting Games

Gun War: Shooting Games (Image via APKPure.com)

In Gun War: Shooting Games, players can choose from 6 special game types and have access to over 50 types of weapons, which they can use to kill their enemies. There are also 124 shooter tasks that players will be thrilled to complete.

This game has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google Play Store, with 10 million downloads.

Size: 62 MB

Download it from here.

Advertisement

#2 Sniper Honor: Fun Epic 3D Gun Shooting Game 2020

Sniper Honor: Fun Epic 3D Gun Shooting Game 2020 (Image via APKPure.com)

If you like sniping in Free Fire, you will definitely love Sniper Honor. One of the best aspects of this game is that it can be played offline as well as online.

Sniper Honor has multiple mission modes that players can enjoy. The game also offers exciting arena maps like Polar Region, Hokkaido, Wild West, China Town and many more.

This game has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google Play Store.

Size: 98 MB

Download it from here.

#3 N.O.V.A Legacy

N.O.V.A Legacy (Image via Gameloft)

If you are into mobile games with a futuristic sci-fi backdrop, you can opt for N.O.V.A Legacy. In this game, players can take part in Team Deathmatches, just like they did in Free Fire.

Advertisement

This game also has an interesting Story Mode but players can play it without an internet connection.

Size: 47 MB

Download it from here.

#4 Sniper Fury: Online 3D FPS & Sniper Shooter Game

Sniper Fury: Online 3D FPS & Sniper Shooter Game (Image via APKFab)

Players can enjoy Sniper Fury with friends and build their very own squad, just like they did in Free Fire.

Players can also customize the appearance of their characters according to their preferences. With every match, players can optimize their scores and unlock various rewards offered by the game.

Size: 30 MB

Download it from here.

#5 Offline Commando 3D Sniper Shooter – New Games 2020

Offline Commando 3D Sniper Shooter – New Games 2020 (Image: Fire Gaming, YouTube)

Offline Commando 3D Sniper Shooter has good graphics and exciting missions for players to complete.

Advertisement

The game has a variety of weapons that players can use to kill their enemies. The exclusive assault mission challenges are the highlight of the game.

Size: 49 MB

Download it from here.