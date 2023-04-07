One of the primary positions of relevance in MLB The Show 23 is shortstops. Mostly responsible for defense, shortstops are the captains of the infield taking charge of balls hit up in the air, along with communicating with infielders. Since this position is crucial, shortstops in MLB The Show 23 must possess both excellent fielding and arm length. As such, this article will detail the best shortstops one can obtain in-game.

5 of the best shortstops to get in MLB The Show 23

Here are five of the very best shortstops players can obtain in MLB The Show 23, ranked with miscellaneous in-game stats:

5) Xander Bogaerts (86)

Xander Bogarts in action (Image via YouTube/Wacdonald none and San Diego Studio)

Xander Bogaerts is the first entry on our list and is an incredibly powerful hitter. He possesses a near-perfect rating against left-handers, along with an impressive rating of 83 against right-handers. Coupled with above-average accuracy, he is a force to be reckoned with on the field in MLB The Show 23.

Contact versus righties - 83

Contact versus lefties - 99

Power versus righties - 61

Power versus lefties - 64

Vision - 71

Discipline - 68

Clutch hitting - 76

Bunting ability - 35

Drag bunt ability - 25

Durability - 92

Fielding - 68

Arm strength - 56

Throwing accuracy - 74

Reaction - 67

Speed - 64

Stealing ability - 21

Baserunning aggressiveness - 52

4) Dansby Swanson (88)

Dansby Swanson in action (Image via San Diego Studio)

Swanson is a rather excellent choice for shortstops in-game, as he possesses excellent, near-perfect durability. Additionally, he has greater than average contact against both lefties and righties with high accuracy, reaction time, and fielding.

Contact versus righties - 73

Contact versus lefties - 77

Power versus righties - 67

Power versus lefties - 63

Vision - 53

Discipline - 56

Clutch hitting - 81

Bunting ability - 44

Drag bunt ability - 32

Durability - 99

Fielding - 93

Arm strength - 52

Throwing accuracy - 83

Reaction - 80

Speed - 72

Stealing ability - 54

Baserunning aggressiveness - 67

3) Carlos Correa (89)

Correa has been a regular on the Minnesota Twins since 2022, holding an important position in both the team and the field. Being primarily a contact hitter, he also possesses strong arm strength, accuracy, and fielding, making him an excellent pick in MLB The Show 23.

Contact versus righties - 78

Contact versus lefties - 85

Power versus righties - 68

Power versus lefties - 63

Vision - 70

Discipline - 74

Clutch hitting - 67

Bunting ability - 35

Drag bunt ability - 25

Durability - 83

Fielding - 83

Arm strength - 95

Throwing accuracy - 81

Reaction - 89

Speed - 49

Stealing ability - 0

Baserunning aggressiveness - 40

2) Francisco Lindor (89)

Francisco Lindor in action (Image via San Diego Studio)

Francisco Lindor is a switch hitter and can take great advantage of the entire field with his impressive fielding stat. Possessing well-balanced contact against both hitters, he is exceptionally useful on the field against poor pitches.

Contact versus righties - 70

Contact versus lefties - 75

Power versus righties - 68

Power versus lefties - 70

Vision - 75

Discipline - 67

Clutch hitting - 72

Bunting ability - 44

Drag bunt ability - 33

Durability - 98

Fielding - 90

Arm strength - 60

Throwing accuracy - 71

Reaction - 85

Speed - 61

Stealing ability - 52

Baserunning aggressiveness - 58

1) Trea Turner (92)

Trea Turner in action (Image via San Diego Studio)

Turner is the best shortstop that players can deploy in MLB The Show 23, and for good reason. He possesses excellent contact power against both righties and lefties and has near-perfect speed. His high aggression also puts him up to be a real danger against opponents when placed on the field.

Contact versus righties - 88

Contact versus lefties - 99

Power versus righties - 52

Power versus lefties - 86

Vision - 79

Discipline - 50

Clutch hitting - 98

Bunting ability - 48

Drag bunt ability - 48

Durability - 98

Fielding - 67

Arm strength - 61

Throwing accuracy - 54

Reaction - 65

Speed - 99

Stealing ability - 67

Baserunning aggressiveness - 99

MLB The Show 23 was released on March 24 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

