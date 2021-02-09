COD Mobile has a variety of weapons in the game. These weapons are divided into categories depending on their function.

SMGs (submachine guns) usually offer a high fire-rate and mobility but trade off some damage. Although SMGs are close-range weapons, they can be quite useful in the battle royale mode of COD Mobile.

5 best SMGs for COD Mobile’s battle royale map

#1 - Fennec

Golden camo for Fennec - Image via Sportskeeda

Damage: 38; Fire Rate: 111; Accuracy: 22; Mobility: 88; Range: 40; Control: 14

Fennec is undoubtedly a beast SMG in COD Mobile. It has average damage and below-par control.

The gun covers these shortcomings by providing overpowered fire-rate and mobility in the game. Players with an accurate sense of recoil from this SMG will have an unfair advantage in most fights.

#2 - QXR

Image via Sportskeeda

Damage: 38; Fire Rate: 80; Accuracy: 62; Mobility: 85; Range: 42; Control: 44

Introduced in Season 13 of COD Mobile, the QXR is a balanced SMG. Although the gun offers less damage, it compensates for that by providing good stats in fire-rate, accuracy, and mobility.

Players who can use the perfect attachments for this weapon will have a significant advantage with fights.

#3 - MSMC

Image via Sportskeeda

Damage: 40; Fire Rate: 92; Accuracy: 37; Mobility: 86; Range: 40; Control: 27

The MSMC is similar to the Fennec, offering a good rate of fire and mobility. The weapon has decent stats in damage and range, making it a superb weapon for the battle royale game mode.

#4 - QQ9

Image via Sportskeeda

Damage: 38; Fire Rate: 80; Accuracy: 62; Mobility: 85; Range: 42; Control: 44

The QQ9, also known as MP5, is a well-rounded SMG in COD Mobile. Offering average damage, the gun excels in fire-rate and mobility. The QQ9 also has decent recoil control, making the SMG easier to use and land shots more consistently.

#5 - AGR 556

Image via Sportskeeda

Damage: 40; Fire Rate: 75; Accuracy: 37; Mobility: 77; Range: 47; Control: 47

The AGR 556 has a sizeable magazine, which aids prolonged combat. It has decent damage and fire rate to finish off most enemies.

Although the AGR 556 lacks accuracy, the extra bullets make up for missed shots. The weapon offers some reasonable stats in range and mobility.