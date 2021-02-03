5 best SMGs in COD Mobile Season 1 New Order (2021)

COD Mobile is one of the most popular battle royal games on the market. Since its release, it has also become one of the most popular games on the mobile platform.

This battle royale game about surviving till the end and trying to eliminate all the enemies.

The game also offers multiplayer modes. Players can equip their choice of loadouts that include Primary Weapons, Secondary Weapons, Soldiers/Agents, Operator Skills, Lethal, Tactical, and Perks.

There are different types of Primary Weapon as well. SMG is one of them.

COD Mobile Season 1 New Order is already live now.

Best SMGs in COD Mobile Season 1 New Order (2021)

Here is the best 5 SMG's of COD Mobile Season 1 New Order.

Pharo:

Pharo is one of the best Submachine Guns in COD Mobile Season 1 New Order.

Damage: 49

Fire Rate: 68

Range: 43

It can deal with great damage with an excellent fire rate. The gun is best for close range. With lower recoil, it is one of the best guns to use in matches.

QQ9

Damage: 40

Fire Rate: 83

Range: 46

One of the most balanced SMGs. The gun has very great damage of 40 in close range, high-speed fire rate, and moderate recoil control. The combination of damage and fire rate of QQ9 is deadly for the opposition.

Razorback

Damage: 45

Fire Rate: 63

Range: 45

Razorback has an excellent damage rate [45]. However, the fire rate is lower than the other guns. But moderate recoil control and damage dealt by the gun is beneficial for the players.

RUS-79U

Damage: 43

Fire Rate: 77

Range: 44

This is arguably the most balanced SMG in the COD Mobile Season 1 New Order. The gun is best for close and medium range. Great damage, fast fire rate, and good recoil control make it one of the game's best guns.

QXR

Damage: 38

Fire Rate: 80

Range: 42

One of the best guns for close range. Great damage, moderate recoil, and a good fire rate make it a deadly weapon in the game.

The players can also use AGR 556, Cordite, GKS, HG 40, PDW-57. These SMG's are also good to use in the battle. The players can check all the details of any gun in 'LOADOUT.'