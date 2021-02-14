PUBG Mobile offers a wide variety of weapons to its players. Submachine guns or SMGs fall into one category of weapons in PUBG Mobile.

SMGs have great close-range potential and offer a high rate of fire. These guns have low accuracy but compensate for it by bursting down enemies with high rates of fire and decent damage.

5 best SMGs in PUBG Mobile Season 17

#1 - UMP45

The UMP45 has a hit damage of 41, which is the highest among any SMG in PUBG Mobile. The gun has a magazine size of 25 and uses .45 ACP ammo.

It offers a high rate of fire as the time between bullets is only 0.09 seconds. To top things off, UMP45 is a very stable gun with proper attachments. It can take close to medium range fights.

#2 - Vector

The Vector offers a hit damage of only 31. The gun compensates for its lack of damage with extremely high rate of fire as time between bullets is a mere 0.055 seconds. The gun uses .45 ACP ammo and has a magazine size of 19 bullets. It's great for close quarter combat. The Vector is an insane damage dealer.

#3 - Micro UZI

The Micro UZI has a low hit damage of 26. The gun may seem useless, but it can shred enemy players from close-range. UZI offers a very high rate of fire time between bullets: 0.048 seconds. The downside to this gun is that its effectiveness falls heavily when used for long or medium-range encounters.

#4 - Tommy Gun

The Tommy Gun, also known as The Thompson SMG, has a hit damage of 40. It has a decent rate of fire, with the time between bullets being 0.08 seconds.

The Tommy Gun is not versatile and does not accept any attachments, making it impossible to use in medium to long-range combats. It also has a strong recoil, which makes the weapon difficult to control.

The gun offers high damage. Players who land bullets accurately with it will have an advantage in PUBG Mobile.

#5 - PP-19 Bizon

The only reason PP-19 Bizon is replacing MP5 on this list is its insanely high magazine size of 53 bullets. The gun has a hit damage of 35 and a satisfactory rate of fire, the time between bullets being 0.086 seconds.

Bizon uses 9mm ammo and offers low recoil, making it easy to use in PUBG Mobile.