5 Best Sniper Rifles in COD Mobile Season 1 New Order (2021)

COD Mobile is one of the most popular battle royal games on the market. Since its release, it has also become one of the most popular games on the mobile platform.

This battle royale game about surviving till the end and trying to eliminate all enemies.

The game also offers multiplayer modes. Players can equip their choice of load-outs that include Primary Weapons, Secondary Weapons, Soldiers/Agents, Operator Skills, Lethal, Tactical, and Perks.

There are different types of Primary Weapon as well. Sniper Rifle is one of them.

COD Mobile Season 1 New Order is already live now.

Best Sniper Rifles in COD Mobile Season 1 New Order (2021)

Here is the best 5 Sniper Rifles of COD Mobile Season 1 New Order.

NA-45

Damage: 93

Fire Rate: 45

Range: 95

Arguably the best Sniper Rifle in COD Mobile Season 1 New Order. It gives the highest amount of damage among all the sniper rifle. It is also handy for long-range.

Locus

Damage: 84

Fire Rate: 28

Range: 90

It is one of the best sniper rifles of COD Mobile Season 1 New Order. The Sniper has very great damage of 84 that can 1 shot the target in all range. The gun is perfect for Quickscope as well.

Arctic .50

Damage: 83

Fire Rate: 31

Range: 90

Arctic .50 also has very high damage that can 1 shot the target in all range. It has a good scope in time.

DLQ33

Damage: 80

Fire Rate: 28

Range: 91

DLQ33 is also one of the best sniper rifles in the game. It also has great damage. With great damage, good accuracy and long-range it is one of the most useful sniper as well.

Outlaw

Damage: 83

Fire Rate: 28

Range: 85

This gun also offers great damage. But it has a comparatively lower range than the other snipers. But it is also one of the best snipers in the game.