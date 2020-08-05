PC sports games are enjoyed by players all over the world. Be it football or basketball, they give many people an opportunity to play with their friends irrespective of their abilities.

If you love to play online sports games, do not let your low-end computer stand in your way as there are many sports games that can run on old PCs with low specifications.

5 best sports games for PCs with 2 GB RAM

Here are the best games that you will enjoy if you only have 2 GB RAM on your computer:

FIFA 14

FIFA 14 (Image Courtesy: Gamespecial)

The FIFA series is the most famous football simulation games of all time. Published by EA Sports, this game gives you the chance to select teams from different football leagues and choose the best players to play with.

Minimum System Requirements:

CPU: 1.8 GHz Core 2 Duo or AMD equivalent

RAM: 2 GB

OS: Windows Vista SP1 / Windows 7/8

VIDEO CARD: ATI Radeon HD 3600, NVIDIA GeForce 6800GT with 256 MB VRAM

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 8 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 256 MB

Cricket Captain 2015

Cricket Captain 2015 (Image Courtesy: Invision Game Community)

This cricket simulation game gives you the opportunity to play cricket on your computer inside the comfort of your home. The developers of this game still come up with patches and updates to improve various aspects of the game.

Minimum System Requirements:

RAM: 1 GB

OS: Windows Vista/7/8

VIDEO CARD: A graphics card that supports Open GL 2.0

Blood Bowl

Blood Bowl (Image Courtesy: Game System Requirements)

This is a satirical game which centres around American football (rugby). You can play the Legendary Edition of this fantasy game, which released ten years ago. The controls are easy, and you can play with some interesting characters from the fantasy world like goblins and elves.

Minimum System Requirements:

CPU: PENTIUM4 2.4GHZ / ATHLON XP 2400+

CPU SPEED: 2.4 GHz

RAM: 1 GB (XP) / 2 GB (VISTA)

OS: WINDOWS XP SP2 / VISTA SP1

VIDEO CARD: 3D Graphics card: 128 MB 100% DirectX® 9 and shaders 2.0 compatible (NVIDIA GeForce 6600 / ATI Radeon X700 or higher)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 128 MB

3D: Yes

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 2.0

VERTEX SHADER: 2.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 3 GB

Virtua Tennis 4

Virtua Tennis 4 (Image Courtesy: Steam)

If you are ardently missing Wimbledon this year, then you will surely feel better if your play Virtua Tennis 4. This game has easy controls and the gameplay is also simple. You can also play this game from the first-person perspective.

Minimum System Requirements:

CPU: 2 GHz Intel® Core™2 Duo or AMD equivalent

RAM: 2 GB

OS: Windows 7 / Vista / XP

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA® GeForce® 7800 / ATI Radeon™ X1800

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 256 MB

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

NBA 2K15

NBA 2K15 (Image Courtesy: Gamivo)

Want to feel like LeBron James? If yes, you can select the team that you want and play several matches in this basketball simulation game. If you love basketball, then you must play this game.

Minimum System Requirements: