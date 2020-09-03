The Splinter Cell franchise is one of the most beloved series in the history of games. Sam Fisher and his iconic night vision goggles have become synonymous with the stealth genre, and Ubisoft has been able to maintain a level of consistency with the franchise.

It has been nearly seven years since the last entry in the franchise, with Splinter Cell: Blacklist being the last one. Fans have been demanding a return to the series as Sam Fisher is simply too iconic to have taken a break from espionage.

In case players are looking to play games in the stealth genre that can offer the same level of complexity and excitement of the Splinter Cell franchise, then these are the best picks for you.

5 best games like the Splinter Cell series

5) Dishonored

Mechanically, there is not a lot that the Splinter Cell games and Dishonor have in common but the stealth gameplay that is front and centre in Dishonored is absolutely unparalleled.

Dishonored has elements of fantasy that truly open the gates for players to experiment with different powers and abilities to execute targets. Although the Splinter Cell games are much more methodical than Dishonored at times, players can choose to play any way they want in the latter.

Advertisement

Dishonored is one of the finest stealth games of the decade and one that is bound go down in history as one of the best the genre has ever seen.

4) Watch Dogs 2

While Watch Dogs 2 isn't the most traditional of stealth games, it does offer players a way to approach any given situation with a degree of stealth. It is, of course, that much more rewarding to sneak in and out of enemy strongholds without them ever knowing.

While the original Watch Dogs also had the element of stealth, it is the sequel that truly unshackles the players and lets them experiment. With tons of gadgets and abilities at their disposal, players are able to tackle any situation in a variety of ways.

While it is satisfying to avoid enemy sightlines and duck beyond cover, Watch Dogs 2 even lets you infiltrate remotely by simply using gadgets only.

3) Hitman

The Hitman franchise, much like Splinter Cell, has been a mainstay of the genre. However, Hitman's approach to stealth is more subtle, allowing players to use disguises while the core element remains the same.

While the objectives in Splinter Cell varies from simply ascertaining information to the occasional killing, killing is always the main objective in Hitman. However, the amount of freedom both the series offer to the player in terms of approach is quite liberating.

Hitman (2016) is currently available for a free download on the Epic Games Store.

2) Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

One of the most criminally underrated games of the last decade, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided should get more credit than it gets today. The game was not only a fantastic open-world game with a completely different approach but it was one of the most fulfilling stealth games as well.

Deus Ex even lets players smooth-talk their way into enemy strongholds without even lifting a finger. However, the stealth approach is always the most rewarding.

There is a lot of room for experimentation as well as exploration, and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided never fails to amaze the player.

1) Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Sam Fisher and Snake (Solid and Venom) are icons of the stealth genre and have mutual respect for each other. Mechanically, MGSV is as close to Splinter Cell that you can get, albeit, in a drastically different way.

The Phantom Pain puts the stealth genre in the open world, opening up several possibilities with which players can approach any situation. Metal Gear Solid V is simply one of the best stealth games ever made, and only a handful of games come close to its level of complexity and depth.

Metal Gear Solid V is perhaps the most complete stealth experience to date and players will be hard-pressed to find things they don't like in the game.