5 best Stealth games for PC in 2020

While it feels great to mow down countless enemies using a high-calibre machine gun in first-person shooter games, there is a certain appeal to silently picking them off from the shadows.

The stealth genre of games has given us some of the most successful games in gaming. Rather than attacking the enemy head-on, stealth allows you to operate in silence.

There are only a handful of other genres that are as satisfying as stealth and several games have had their own way of innovating in the stealth genre. Here we look at the top five stealth games that you can play in 2020 on PC.

Five best stealth games for PC in 2020

5) Splinter Cell Blacklist

The Splinter Cell franchise ranks highly in the stealth genre as one of the most iconic game franchises in the history of gaming.

Sam Fisher and his night-vision goggles have become somewhat synonymous with the stealth genre. The series' focus on letting players experiment with different playstyles in the recent games has been received very well by fans.

In Splinter Cell Blacklist, players can approach missions in any way they see fit. While game purists will choose to always go on the non-lethal Ghost route, some players can go loud and full Combat if they so wished.

Advertisement

4) Dishonored 2

The Dishonored franchise consists of two of the most innovative games in the stealth genre. Dishonored 2 is a first-person stealth game which adds a lot of immersion as players get to experience stealth much more viscerally.

The game blends the elements of fantasy such as magical abilities to add a level of creativity to the game. Players can experiment with multiple playstyles and figure out the perfect approach to every situation.

Dishonored can be punishing, but the game is endlessly enjoyable, and it ranks among the very best in the stealth genre.

3) Alien: Isolation

Alien: Isolation might just be the most terrifying games on this list, and stealth is not only an option but an absolute necessity in the game. In most games of the genre, players usually play the predator, but in Alien: Isolation, the player is the prey.

As the iconic Ripley, you explore a space station and complete various objectives while a menacing and terrifying Xenomorph stalks you through the entire game. The game is an absolute must-have for fans of the movies.

2) Hitman

The Hitman franchise is one that is steeped in history and has even been dubbed as 'The Original Assassin'. Hitman's approach to stealth varies a lot from the standard conventions of the genre.

In most games, your character must narrowly avoid enemies and strike from the shadows. However, Hitman puts you front and centre as you hide in plain sight.

The games give you the option to blend in with your environment and strike with deadly precision at the right moment. The newest Hitman games offer an unprecedented level of freedom as to how players can approach each individual mission.

1) Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Hideo Kojima, one of the most legendary game makers of all-time, is responsible for bringing stealth to gaming with the original Metal Gear games. The latest, and possibly the last installment in the franchise, Metal Gear Solid V is the absolute pinnacle of the series in terms of gameplay.

This time around, the story takes a backseat, and the gameplay is front and centre. Metal Gear Solid goes open-world and gives the player all the tools to experiment and figure out their approach.