5 best Steam Winter Sale deals under $25

The Steam Winter Sale is live and the platform is currently offering most of the games at heavy discounts. Some of the most popular titles are available for purchase for under $25.

There is a high chance that gamers will find some hidden gems at this price. Although there are a lot of games to choose from, here is a list of the best games that one can find during the Steam Winter Sale 2022.

Best games to buy during the Steam Winter Sale 2022

1) GhostWire: Tokyo

Price: $23.99 / ₹999

$23.99 / ₹999 Discount: 60%

GhostWire: Tokyo is an action-adventure game developed by Tango Gameworks and published by Bethesda. The game features a near-future version of Tokyo and follows its protagonist, Akito, as he investigates the mysterious disappearances of people all across the city.

The game has a strong focus on supernatural elements, with players having to battle and solve puzzles to progress. It features a variety of weapons and skills to battle the various supernatural creatures known as visitors. It also contains a variety of enemies, each having a unique combat style and trait.

2) Stray

Price: $23.99 / ₹599

$23.99 / ₹599 Discount: 20%

Stray is an open-world action-adventure game developed by BlueTwelve Studio and published by Annapurna Interactive. It is a third-person game where players take control of a cat that has been separated from its pack and must uncover its secrets to find its way home.

The game is set in a neon and decaying cybercity city with a gloomy environment. Players must defend themselves from various threats and dangers while getting help from robot companions.

The award-winning game was recently released and the Steam Winter Sale is the perfect time to grab it.

3) Hitman 3

Price: $20.99 / ₹660

$20.99 / ₹660 Discount: 65%

Hitman 3 is a stealth video game developed and published by IO Interactive which concludes the World of Assassination Trilogy. The game has a large number of assassination targets, locations, and improved gameplay.

In Hitman 3, players take on the role of Agent 47, a highly trained assassin. The game is set in a variety of exotic locations, from Dubai to Chongqing. It also features a variety of weapons and gadgets that help players eliminate their targets most efficiently and creatively.

This stealth assassination game can be bought during the limited time Steam Winter Sale for a much more affordable price.

4) Mafia Definitive Edition

Price: $13.99 / ₹769

$13.99 / ₹769 Discount: 65%

Mafia: Definitive Edition belongs to the action-adventure genre, developed by Hangar 13 and published by 2K Games. It is a remake of the 2002 game Mafia.

The game follows the story of Tommy Angelo, a taxi driver in the fictional city of Lost Heaven who is unwittingly pushed towards the world of organized crime. Players take the role of the protagonist Tommy, complete missions, drive vehicles, as well as engage in shootouts with rival gangs.

The remake features a complete overhaul of the original game, with improved visuals and textures, and an expanded script with additional and redesigned cutscenes. Furthermore, it also features a classic mode, which allows players to get an experience similar to the original Mafia.

The Steam Winter Sale is the perfect opportunity for users to grab the remake of the popular action-adventure game.

5) Far Cry 5

Price: $11.99 / ₹599

$11.99 / ₹599 Discount: 80%

Far Cry 5 is an action-adventure first-person shooter video game developed and published by Ubisoft. It is the fifth main installment in the Far Cry series set in Hope County, where a preacher named Joseph Seed has risen to power.

Seed believes he is on a mission from God and has established a cult called Eden’s Gate. The player takes on the role of the Junior Deputy to combat Seed and his followers. The game's story focuses on the conflict between the Eden's Gate cult and the residents of Hope County.

Far Cry 5 is an open-world game where players fight enemy forces, complete missions, and acquire new weapons. The game features a variety of vehicles, such as planes, boats, and cars. It also contains a variety of side missions and activities.

These are the best games that are available to purchase under $25 during the Steam Winter Sale 2022. Interested users may grab the titles before the sale ends.

