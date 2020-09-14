5 best story games for PC

In recent times, story-driven games have gained a lot more attention in the world of PC gaming. Such titles are usually episodic, and instead of focusing solely on the action or graphics, they try to create the most immersive experience for you.

What is more immersive than actually feeling like a part of the story? That's precisely what story games are — they allow you to embody the protagonist and even make choices on their behalf. These choices shape your story, making sure that every player has a unique experience when playing a game.

Each dialogue, each choice in such titles have consequences, and that's why they have risen to popularity amongst gamers who seek not just action-packed gameplay but also a story that stays with them. In this article, we take some of the best such titles for PCs.

Five best story games for PC

1) The Walking Dead

Image credits: Microsoft

The Walking Dead was the game that catapulted Telltale Games, a studio dedicated to creating story games, to fame. It's story was set in the same universe as the hit TV show of the same name, and even features a few cameos from characters from that show.

But what sets the Walking Dead apart from other games is the remarkable story at its heart. When Clementine, a nine-year-old, is stuck surviving the apocalypse alone, she ends up meeting Lee, a convicted criminal who becomes the closest thing she has to a father.

The pure relationship between the two characters, and the tough decisions that Lee has to make to ensure Clementine's survival, will stay with you long after finishing the game. So keep your tissues ready, and we guarantee you will bawl your eyes out.

2) The Wolf Among Us

Image credits: Epic Games Store

The Wolf Among Us is another gem created by Telltale Games. It revolves around fairytale characters who are not living so happily ever after anymore. Instead, they live in New York City, fending for their lives and living in crammed apartments like the rest of us.

But when princesses-turned-sex workers begin dying one after another, the big bad wolf, or Bigby Wolf, the Sheriff of Fabletown, takes over the investigation of the mysterious case.

Episode by episode, the player has to make questionable choices, determining both the fate of the investigation and whether Bigby Wolf will be accepted by Fabletown.

Or will he just remain the big bad wolf?

3) Life is Strange

Image credits: WallsDesk.com

Life is Strange is a critically acclaimed episodic story game that sets up a tight-knit plot for players to experience. It follows the story of Max Caulfield, a photography major student who realizes that she can change the past if she wants to.

Soon, she begins to uncover the secret behind the disappearance of a fellow student, Rachel Amber. The player must make game-changing choices for Max, who comes to realize that while changing the past can save lives, it can also have devastating consequences. Life is Strange is a story game that will have your head reeling with shocking revelations.

4) Batman: The Enemy Within

Image credits: Collider

Yet another stunning creation from Telltale Games, Batman: The Enemy Within is a story game with a surprising spin to the legend of the dark superhero we all have come to love. It focuses on the human side of Batman and is the follow-up to the first game of the series, Batman: The Telltale Series.

The title follows the struggle of Bruce Banner after coming to terms with the truth about his parents and how he infiltrates the circles of a dangerous group of villains at the behest of a ruthless federal agent. When Bruce comes face to face with John Doe, the man who would become Joker, an unlikely friendship begins — one which has no happy ending in sight.

5) Detroit: Become Human

Image credits: The Mercury News

Detroit: Become Human, one of the best story games ever made, was created by Quantic Dream. The title follows a branching narrative, in which the player must make story-altering decisions that will determine the conclusion of the game.

It's 2038 in Detroit, and humanity has reached a stage in technological advancement where androids who look like humans live amongst us. Though they look like humans, these androids are only meant to serve.

Play as either Connor, Kara, or Markus, three different android models, and experience an immersive story game that teaches you how to be human through the eyes of an android.

Note: This list is based on personal preference, and is a subjective matter that could vary from person to person.