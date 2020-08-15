5 best strategy games for Android in 2020

Strategy games always emphasize on your ability to think rather than indulging in endless action. They require proper planning, strategizing and deciding the future course of action.

If you love strategy games and want to outsmart your opponents with your wit and intelligence, here are a few Android games that you can play on your smartphone.

Five best strategy games for Android in 2020

Here are five of the best strategy games that you can play on your Android smartphone:

Hearthstone

Hearthstone. Image: Google Play.

Hearthstone is a famous card game that requires you to think clearly before you take the next step. You are represented by a hero who will fight the battle on your behalf.

Out of the ten Hearthstone classes, every hero has a unique ability to bring into the game. You can also buy new packs of cards via in-app purchases. This fast-paced strategy game allows you to build a deck of cards that can help you defeat your opponents.

Battle of Polytopia - A Civilization Strategy Game

Battle of Polytopia - A Civilization Strategy Game. Image: Google Play.

If you are a fan of the Civilization game series, you must surely try this game on your smartphone. The game revolves around tribes which are battling it out against each other to emerge as the ultimate rulers.

It features both single-player and multiplayer modes. The gameplay of Battle of Polytopia is very straightforward and player-friendly.

Bad North: Jotunn Edition

Bad North: Jotunn Edition. Image: Google Play.

The objective of Bad North is fairly simple. You need to protect your island from the Viking invaders who are pouring in as time passes. If you want to be good at the game, you need to make sure that you have quick reflexes and good strategical plans to destroy your enemies.

ROME: Total War

ROME: Total War. Image: Google Play.

This game is famous for its turn-based battles that require a comprehensive strategy. You can choose from 19 factions and establish dominance over others. The best part of this game is that it is not just about war, but also about how you handle the religious, political and economic affairs of your civilization to make it the best.

XCOM: Enemy Within

XCOM: Enemy Within. Image: MobyGames.

This turn-based strategy game will make endow you with the responsibility of eradicating the aliens, which are invading the earth. You have a team of troops which will help you in achieving your goal.

Make sure that you place your troops strategically in the map so that they can tackle the aliens as and when they approach. You can upgrade your forces and unlock new abilities that will help you conquer the game.