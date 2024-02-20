5 best strategy games expected to arrive on mobiles in 2024

Strategy games are fun and challenging to play as they test our ability to think fast and devise clever plans to outwit opponents. Although the quality of strategy games in mobile devices lags behind their PC counterparts, they are nonetheless catching up. Games like Clash of Clans and Clash Royale have already garnered a massive fan base.

Things are about to get even more exciting as plenty of ambitious strategy games are about to get released soon on mobile. Here are some of the best upcoming strategy games for mobiles in 2024.

Disclaimer: All the games listed below have a tentative release window of June 2024.

5 amazing strategy games coming to smartphones in 2024

1) Command & Conquer: Legions

Command & Conquer: Legions is an upcoming free-to-play installment featuring legendary heroes, factions, commanders, and iconic villains from the Command & Conquer franchise

This iteration of the series doesn't feature a single-player story mode but a full-fledged online mode. This will let you buddy up with your friends to save humanity against the hostile human organizations in the storyline seeking only destruction.

2) EA Sports FC Tactical

EA Sports FC Tactical is an upcoming turn-based football game where you can manage your dream team to glory. Featuring over 5000 players and 10 official leagues, including the English Premier League, La Liga, and Bundesliga, this is the ultimate football manager experience that you can get on a smartphone.

EA Sports FC Tactical is exclusively an online game wherein you'll be pitted against other aspiring managers. You must decide your team's defensive and offensive aspects during a match.

3) Total War Battles: Warhammer

Total War Battles: Warhammer has been in the developmental shed for over a year. The title was already going through beta testing and might finally be launched in June.

This ambitious strategy game looks to emulate the Warhammer universe featuring factions like the Night Elves, Dwarves, and Skaven into a well-laid-out turn-based campaign mode featuring massive real-time battles. The title is highly anticipated in the strategy games genre, especially among the Total War fan base.

4) Door Kickers 2: Task Force North

Door Kickers 2: Task Force North is the continuation of a decade-old strategy game that recreates the actions of SWAT anti-terrorist units. The title's gameplay elements are like its predecessor, where most of the action takes place in a real-time tactical manner with the option to pause play.

Most of the action takes place in the Middle East, where your character must track down a dangerous terrorist cell. Furthermore, you get to view your character from a top-down perspective, which gives a better overview of the mission area.

5) Plants vs Zombies 3: Welcome to Zomburbia

Plants vs Zombies is a popular casual strategy game franchise in which you lead a squad of plants against an undead invasion. By the end of this year, the franchise is highly likely to come up with the next iteration titled Plants vs Zombies 3: Welcome to Zomburbia.

In a typical Plants vs Zombies game, players choose various plants with different skills and characteristics. The game board is divided into fields from a top-down perspective. The task is to stop the Zombie attack coming in from the right-hand side of the screen. The title is easy to get a hang of thanks to simple controls, making it ideal for people of all ages.

These are the upcoming strategy games for mobiles. However, take the expected release dates mentioned above at face value. Creating such titles is one of the hardest developmental tasks, especially when it's a port from a PC or console.

Tune in to Sportskeeda for all the latest gaming updates, game guides, and more.