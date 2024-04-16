5 best strategy games on mobile in 2024

Strategy games are a massively popular genre on mobile phones. This is partly because strategy games on mobile offer a bite-sized gaming experience on the go along with in-depth tactics. Furthermore, unlike graphic-intensive and narration-heavy open-world titles with loads of character development, strategy games on mobile phones are a match made in heaven as mobile devices are well-suited for the easy touch controls that strategy games demand.

So without further ado, here are the best strategy games that you can try on mobile phones in 2024.

Disclaimer: The games listed below reflect the writer’s opinion.

5 strategy games on mobile devices to awaken the Julius Caesar in you

1) Clash Royale

A tactical tower defense title (Image via Supercell)

Clash Royal is a fast-paced tower defense title that pits you against players from across the globe in bit-sized two-minute matches. Clash Royale turns the popular units of the Clash of Clans universe into playable cards having unique abilities that players get to deploy during their tower defense matches.

Each playable card costs Elixir Points when you deploy them in a match. You can keep track of Elixir Points by looking at the Elixir Bar, which depletes and refills over time. This makes Clash Royale a strategic game about deck building. Due to its fast-paced nature, Clash Royale is ideal for people who do not have too much time to game in their lives.

However, the title still has an active esports presence and regularly holds competitive tournaments simply because Clash Royale has a lot of tactics involved, although in a very fast-paced manner. There is also an active streaming community around the title as well, and it may soon overtake Clash of Clans as Supercell’s most popular game.

2) Clash of Clans

The world’s most popular strategy game on mobile devices (Image via Supercell)

Clash of Clans has been a dominating force in the strategy mobile gaming space ever since its launch more than a decade ago. If anything, the title’s popularity has only increased in recent years. Rightly so, as Clash of Clans is one of the most engaging strategy games on mobile devices, with players fighting real-time battles against one another while raiding and defending villages.

As you upgrade your Townhall and other associated military buildings further, a plethora of military units get opened up for deployment, which makes the overall tactical gameplay even more interesting.

Beyond real-time battles and accurate unit deployment, the title offers plenty of other strategic gameplay mechanics like the ability to design the base as per your wishes, upgrade military structures, unlock special abilities, and more. All these attributes put together make Clash of Clans the definitive strategy game on mobile devices.

3) Battle of Polytopia

A turn-based strategy game with pixelated graphics (Image via Nintendo)

Battle of Polytopia resembles the bite-sized version of the popular turn-based strategy game series Sid Meir’s Civilization. The game is about expanding your humble kingdom into a vast empire and achieving either economic or military supremacy.

If you can ignore the low-poly graphics, Battle of Polytopia turns out to be a very engaging strategy game with loads of decisions to be made both on the military and economic front. Every investment you make, be it farming or fishing, has an overall impact on the way your kingdom develops.

Battle of Polytopia can also be enjoyed in multiplayer mode, which can be unlocked by buying one of the premier civilizations in the game.

4) Lords Mobile

A title that can give Clash of Clans a run for its money (Image via I Got Games)

Lords Mobile is a relatively new real-time strategy game with lots of kingdom construction elements akin to Clash of Clans. In it, you get to brawl with millions of players worldwide on a real-time basis with your army commanded by heroes boasting unique abilities.

Lords Mobile’s impressive cartoonish graphics will surely hook you in immediately. Apart from tactical real-time battles, there are plenty of aspects of your kingdom that you need to take care of, from managing which economic activities to choose and upgrade further to maintaining and improving existing buildings.

5) Plague Inc

An offbeat strategy game about spreading diseases (Image via YouTube/Ndemic Creations)

Released in 2012, Plague Inc is a disease management game where you get to sprout an innocent-looking virus, bacteria, or fungi into a lethal plague with the ultimate goal of wiping humanity off from the face of the Earth. The title manages to offer loads of micromanagement fun where you get to mutate the virus and give it various resistances and characteristics.

While some may be repelled by the nihilistic premise of Plague Inc, the title manages to teach us a lot about how diseases mutate, and what factors lead to the breakdown of the world’s healthcare systems.

This concludes our list of the best strategy games you can try out on your mobile devices in 2024. You can follow Sportskeeda’s Esports and Gaming section for similar content.

