Minecraft is a popular open-world sandbox game that is available across various platforms. The game gives its players the freedom to construct various structures and build tools. As much as the game is about building things, it is also about surviving in a hostile world.

However, many players might not like the pixelated graphics and block-like characters of Minecraft. The list below features games like Minecraft that are centered around survival but have realistic graphics.

5 best survival Android games like Minecraft, but realistic

1. Survival Island 2: Dinosaurs and Craft

As the name suggests, players will have to survive on an island inhabited by dinosaurs. Players can explore various caves on the island to uncover mysteries and collect resources.

Since dinosaurs form an integral part of the game, players can tame or hunt dinosaurs. Players can also craft weapons and build structures as they did in Minecraft.

2. Mutiny: Pirate Survival RPG

Those who love Pirates of the Caribbean will have a fun time playing this game. Munity will provide players with everything they need to survive on the island, just like Minecraft did.

Players can build a pirate empire and start trade routes to increase their earnings and establish domination over the game world. The game also gives players the chance to fight wild animals and hostile pirates.

3. Survival Ark: Zombie Plague Island

This title has easy controls and the best part about the game is that it can be played offline. Like Minecraft, Survival Ark: Zombie Plague Island is also a sandbox survival game.

Players will be required to survive amidst the plague and kill animals that have mutated due to a virus. The compelling storyline of the game will make players even more interested in playing it.

4. Westland Survival – Be a survivor in the Wild West

Players can lead an exciting life of a cowboy through this Western game, which depicts the Wild West beautifully. Like Minecraft, this game gives a lot of customization options to its players.

From fighting gangsters to going deer hunting, there is no dearth of quests and activities that players can indulge in. This game also has a great rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store.

5. ARK: Survival Evolved

Like Minecraft, players can build structures, and craft weapons in this adventure game. This game also revolves around dinosaurs and there are over 80 dinosaurs that players can capture and tame.

Players can either go on their quest for survival alone or join a group of survivors online. The game has good graphics which make the landscape and ambiance even more exciting.

