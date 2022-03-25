5 best swords for Ayato in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 2.6 is only a few days away, and players won't have to wait much longer to add Kamisato Ayato to their teams.

Ayato is a new 5-star swordsman who can wield a variety of powerful blades. He utilizes the Hydro element to sweep away his foes with a torrential downpour. He can even create a sword of pure water to slash through his enemies.

Players will definitely want to equip Ayato with the most powerful weapons. Thankfully, he can use many of the game's best swords.

Genshin Impact 2.6: Best weapons Ayato can use in the game

Kamisato Ayato was officially revealed in the Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream, and fans can now prepare to build him for their teams.

As a swordsman, Ayato can use a variety of swords in the game. Players will want to utilize weapons that grant Ayato the best bonus stats, along with high substats and strong passive effects.

Choosing the right sword for Ayato will help him defeat even the strongest foes with ease.

5) Amenoma Kageuchi

The Amenoma Kageuchi is one of the most accessible weapons for any F2P player, as it can easily be acquired from Inazuma.

Ayato can benefit from the sword's passive effect, as it will grant him a decent chunk of Energy for his Elemental Burst. This will allow him to keep up the downpour of powerful raindrops more consistently.

While the stats on this weapon aren't too ideal, it's still a decent choice for F2P gamers.

4) Blackcliff Longsword

While the Blackcliff Longsword is more ideal for his younger sister Ayaka, Kamisato Ayato can still benefit from the huge Crit DMG boost it offers. This is especially true if players have a good amount of Crit Rate in Ayato's build.

The ATK% increases from this weapon can boost Ayato's overall damage by a ton. This weapon is great for players who want a slightly more expensive option that is still accessible to F2P teams.

3) The Black Sword

The Black Sword is one of the best choices for Kamisato Ayato in Genshin Impact, as it increases his Normal Attack and Charged Attack damage by a significant amount. The weapon also grants additional healing.

Ayato's main source of damage comes from his powerful attacks during his Elemental Skill, making this sword a great pick for him. This weapon also offers a ton of extra Crit Rate, making building Ayato much easier.

2) Primordial Jade Cutter

The Primordial Jade Cutter is an amazing choice for Ayato due to its incredible stats and its passive, which synergizes well with his HP% scaling.

The weapon provides Kamisato Ayato with a ton of Crit Rate at level 90 and increases his HP by 20%. This is useful as Ayato's passive allows him to convert a portion of his HP into damage during his Elemental Skill.

The sword also provides an ATK bonus, further increasing Ayato's damage.

1) Haran Geppaku Futsu

The Haran Geppaku Futsu is Kamisato Ayato's signature weapon, which gives it an edge over any other sword in the game.

The powerful blade will be released during Genshin Impact 2.6's first weapon banner alongside Ayato. Picking it up can increase Ayato's damage by a huge amount.

The weapon provides a Crit Rate substat, with a passive that increases both Ayato's Elemental DMG and Normal Attack damage by up to 40%. Players will definitely want to use this sword with Ayato if they are able to acquire it.

