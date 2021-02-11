5 best swords in Genshin Impact

Weapons in Genshin Impact are far more than their base stats and buffs. They are all about who wields them. While a sword may have a great ATK power, its secondary abilities may not make it the best choice for any given character in Genshin Impact.

That said, some Genshin Impact swords are just better than others, working well for a variety of users. Keep in mind that this list is in no particular order.

The best swords in Genshin Impact

Aquila Favonia

Rarity: 5-star

Obtained via: Gatcha

Base ATK: 48

Bonus Effect: Physical DMG +9%

Skill: Falcon's Defiance - ATK is increased by 20%. Triggers on taking DMG: the soul of the Falcon of the West awakens, holding the banner of resistance aloft, regenerating HP equal to 100% of ATK, and dealing 200% of ATK as DMG to surrounding enemies. This effect can only occur once every 15 seconds.

Pairs well with: Jean, Bennett, Qiqi, Keqing

The Black Sword

Rarity: 4-star

Obtained via: Battle Pass

Base ATK: 42

Bonus Effect: CRIT Rate + 6.0%

Skill: Justice - Increases DMG dealt by normal and charged attacks by 20%. Additionally, it regenerates 60% of ATK as HP when normal and charged attacks score a CRIT Hit. This effect can occur once every five seconds.

Pairs well with: Jean, Keqing

Sacrificial Sword

Rarity: 4-star

Obtained via: Gatcha

Base ATK: 41

Bonus Effect: Energy Recharge + 13.3%

Skill: Composed - After damaging an opponent with an elemental skill, the skill has a 40% chance to end its own CD. Can only occur once every 30 seconds.

Pairs well with: Traveler, Xianqiu, Qiqi

Festering Desire

Rarity: 4-star

Obtained via: The Chalk Prince and the Dragon Event Reward

Base ATK: 42

Bonus Effect: Energy Recharge + 10

Skill: Undying Admiration - Increases elemental skill DMG by 16% and elemental skill CRIT Rate by 6%.

Pairs well with: Traveler, Jean, Kaeya, Xianqiu, Keqing, Albedo

Summit Shaper

Rarity: 5-star

Obtained via: Gatcha

Base ATK: 46

Bonus Effect: ATK + 10.8%

Skill: Golden Majesty - Increases shield strength by 20%. Scoring hits on opponents increases ATK by 4% for eight seconds. Max five stacks. Can only occur once every 0.3 seconds. While protected by a shield, ATK increase effect is increased by 100%.

Pairs well with: Jean, Bennett, Qiqi

Unfortunately, except for The Black Sword, Genshin Impact players are left to chance or have to participate in The Chalk Prince and the Dragon event to own any of these items.

Those who do have one of these swords in Genship Impact need to make sure to have them equipped to a character worthy of wielding them.

Note: This Genshin Impact article reflects the personal views of the author, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to another.