5 best team comps to build for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact

Starting on August 2, 2022, Yoimiya will be summonable again in Genshin Impact 2.8. Some players will inevitably pull her and wonder what her best team comps are. Thankfully, she's capable of working well on a variety of different teams, meaning that Travelers don't have to feel too pigeon-holed into a specific playstyle.

This guide will focus on various team comps, although there will be some repeating characters just by virtue of how well Yoimiya works with them. These aren't the only good teams for her, but they are easy to build and readers can begin experimenting from thereon.

Five great Genshin Impact teams that incorporate Yoimiya

5) Yelan + Zhongli + Kuki Shinobu

Many great teams often implement Yelan to maximize the team's DPS. Similarly, they often involve Zhongli for protection. Kuki Shinobu's role in this team is to provide easy Electro application and some healing.

Both Yoimiya and Shinobu tend to be underrated, so this team is primarily for a Genshin Impact player who wants to try something new, yet something that also works surprisingly well.

Due to how recent Yelan's banner is compared to Yoimiya's rerun, some players might not be able to get both characters. In that case, they can use Xingqiu as a substitute in those teams. Likewise, Xingqiu could be replaced by Yelan in some of the upcoming comps.

4) Kazuha + Diona + Bennett

A Melt comp can work in the player's favor. In this case, Diona hits her Elemental Burst first, then Kazuha activates his Elemental Burst, followed by Bennett hitting his Elemental Burst. The whole field will be ripe for Yoimiya to finish off the boss, which can often happen in only a few seconds.

All three of her teammates here are amazing in other team compositions, so there's a good likelihood that the player has already built them before. If not, they won't regret building them now.

3) Zhongli + Yun Jin + Xingqiu

This team comp is a safe choice for most in Genshin Impact. Zhongli's shields are always valuable, Yun Jin complements Yoimiya's playstyle, and Xingqiu is a great 4-star character that's easy to build. It's not the highest DPS for a Yoimiya team, but it remains quite safe and reliable to use.

Some players can replace Xingqiu with Yelan, but the above recommended team is primarily for F2P players who might not have that many 5-stars available to them (especially new ones like Yelan).

2) Bennett + Fischl + Beidou

This is essentially the F2P version of the next team in this article (which will have the highest DPS). All three characters here are easy to C6 while also working fine at C0 for new Genshin Impact players. Bennett provides excellent buffs, Beidou can bring a shield, and Fischl offers good Electro damage.

It's a simple team that anybody can build. If one wants to maximize the team's damage, they should replace Beidou with Yelan, which gets them to the final team comp in this article.

1) Bennett + Fischl + Yelan

According to gcsim, the Yoimiya team with the highest DPS features Bennett, Fischl and Yelan. Both Bennett and Fischl are C6 on this team, with the total DPS being estimated to be 60,273. It's quite a strong team, with the above video being a mere demonstration of its destructive power.

While Bennett is arguably the best support in the entire game, Fischl is an excellent sub-DPS option thanks to her effortless Elemental Skill. Furthermore, Yelan and Yoimiya dovetail well for any Vaporize shenanigans that Genshin Impact players wish to do, thanks to how their Elemental Bursts work.

Genshin Impact players can also swap out Fischl for Xingqiu or Kazuha, although the overall DPS will be lower as a result.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

