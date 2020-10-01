5 best teams to rebuild in Madden 21

One of the most attractive aspects of any Madden game is the ability to enter Franchise Mode with endless opportunities. You can go a number of different routes with whatever team you decide to pick. First and foremost, there's the classic run-the-table scenario where you pick the top team and just dominate for years on end.

However, some players like a little more challenge when it comes to this mode. For this crowd, rebuilding a specific team sounds like a much more attractive option. If this sounds like something you'd like to do, take a look at our picks for the top five teams to rebuild in Madden 21.

Top 5 teams to rebuild in Madden 21

#5 - Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jags are in a weird spot in Madden 21. While they have some key pieces on both sides of the ball, a majority of the team is subpar. However, they have Gardner Minshew II at QB and that's enough to take a flier on rebuilding them. With a top draft pick coming next year, Jacksonville presents a great opportunity.

#4 - Carolina Panthers

Any team with Christian McCaffrey is worth taking a shot on. The Carolina Panthers are a fun team to play as, especially with the speedy Teddy Bridgwater under center. However, the real star is McCaffrey at running back. Although, the plethora of defensive rookies is also a great selling point.

#3 - New England Patriots

The Patriots are one of the most intriguing rebuild options in Madden 21. During the post-Tom Brady era, New England sees Cam Newton take over at QB but he's a free agent in 2021. Along with some other big names set to hit the market and a good amount of cap space, the Pats could be an enjoyable project.

#2 - Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins are set up great for the future. They have a possible franchise QB in Tua Tagovailoa and a plethora of high draft picks in 2021. While we feel there's a better rebuild option in Madden 21, you can't go wrong with picking Miami.

#1 - Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals have their QB in Joe Burrow and some really attractive pieces elsewhere. Joe Mixon is signed for the future at running back and Cincy boasts some speedy wide receivers. The O-Line and defense is where you'll need to do a ton of work in Madden 21 but with Burrow under center, it might make it all worth it.