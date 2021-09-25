5 best towers for Roblox Tower Defense Simulator

It can be tough to figure out what to upgrade in Roblox Tower Defense Simulator.

With so many towers doing so many different things, it’s hard to know what to prioritize. It seems as though support towers are growing in viability due to the valuable abilities they provide. Players need to inflict damage to beat the game, making the debate over which tower is best very heated.

Which towers are best to use in Roblox Tower Defense Simulator?

5) Farm

EnFarm allows Roblox Tower Defense Simulator players to earn expensive weapons (Image via Paradoxum Games)

It can be scary using a tower with no offensive capabilities. With Farm, though, the money that users receive will be worth it.

Farm just gives a large amount of extra money for towers. Once things get upgraded and stronger towers are bought, it’s easy to see why this tower is so good.

4) DJ Booth

DJ Booth is one of the best support characters in Roblox Tower Defense Simulator (Image via Premium Salad)

This is yet another tower that doesn’t deal damage. With DJ Booth’s speakers, though, every tower gets much appreciated extra range.

This tower synergizes well with other towers that might lack range, like the Accelerator, for instance.

3) Golden Cowboy

The Golden Cowboy helps Roblox Tower Defense Simulator players get extra cash (Image via Extremez)

The Golden Cowboy tower simply has excellent damage output. It may not have the highest fire rate, but that can be overlooked.

The Golden Cowboy generates extra cash as well. This is definitely a great tower to bring for any gamers who don’t want to use Farm (even though Farm is really good).

2) Ranger

Rangers can shoot from perches in Roblox Tower Defense Simulator (Image via Wikia Colors)

This tower is one of the more expensive ones, but it certainly is worth it. The Ranger perks itself on a cliff, shooting targets from far away as well as sniping airborne enemies.

The Ranger can even damage lead enemies once it levels up a bit.

1) Commander

This tower is highly valued in Roblox Tower Defense Simulator due to its Call to Arms ability.

It gives all towers in range a considerable increase in fire rate. It also allows the Commander itself to use a weapon, meaning it can deal damage while playing a supportive role at the same time.

