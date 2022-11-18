5 best Valorant pros who played Omen in VCT 2022

The most prominent S-tier competition in Valorant is called the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT). 16 elite pros from across the globe qualify to battle against one another to win the title of Valorous Champions and establish themselves as the finest team in the world.

A balanced team with the required agent roles is crucial for a team to advance forward. One such crucial role for a team to have is the Controller and Omen is one such Agent from the class that contributes to the team's success.

Omen has two ranged attacks, Paranoia and Dark Cover, that block vision and offer him a significant edge in team battles and duels. He possesses crowd control abilities in addition to being able to teleport throughout the battlefield either across small distances with Shrouded Steps or over the whole map with his ultimate ability.

He is the best on some particular maps and in VCT 2022, many pros utilized him to the fullest.

Dmitriy "dimasick" Matvienko, Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen, and more Valorant pros who chose to play Omen at VCT 2022

1) Bryan "pANcada" Luna

Bryan "pANcada" Luna, a Brazilian-born professional Valorant player, is presently a Sentinel member. Since his Valorant debut with TERROR.NET in July 2020, he has represented a variety of teams, including B4 Esports, Stars Horizon, and LOUD. With LOUD, he won VCT 2022 and several other prestigious competitions in the past.

He specializes in playing Controller Agents like Omen, Brimstone, and Viper for the squad. He is a fantastic player who aids the squad in moving forward by obstructing the enemy's view and clearing tight spaces thanks to his understanding of duties and maps. In the VCT 2022 finals, he played Omen in the Haven map and displayed a marvelous performance, making him the Team MVP on that map.

2) Kim "MaKo" Myeong-kwan

Kim "Mako" Myeong-Kwan, a 20-year-old South Korean Valorant player, is now a member of the Korean squad DRX. In the two years after he started his gaming career in 2021, Mako has already played for a variety of teams, including DRX, Vision Strikers, and Tubeple Gaming.

He won the Bronze medal as his team DRX was placed third in the VCT 2022. In the match against FunPlus Phoenix in the Lower Bracket Semifinals, he showed some insane Omen plays in the Haven map and helped the team qualify for the Lower Bracket finals. He is one of the greatest players who excel at playing the Controller since he is a highly dependable player and has excellent environmental awareness.

3) Dmitriy "dimasick" Matvienko

Dmitriy "dimasick" Matvienko, a player from Kazakhstan, is presently a member of Team Liquid. He was a well-known member of AVANGAR and pro100 during his stint as a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player. He started his e-sports career in 2017 and shifted to Valorant in 2020. He represented a number of European rosters, including FunPlus Phoenix and One Breath Gaming. Later, in August 2022, Team Liquid signed him in preparation for their Valorous Champions 2022 campaign.

He is the main controller of the team and plays agents like Omen, Brimstone, and Astra. He showed some great plays with Omen in the playoffs against Fnatic. He is a great player and the team can blindly rely on him. He helps the team enter the opposition’s territory with the precise use of his abilities.

4) Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen

Esports professional Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen, 22, previously represented OpTic Gaming in North America. Marved began his profession at the incredibly early age of 14. Early in 2020, he decided to leave Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and concentrate on his career in Valorant. In his most recent statement, he stated that he would be taking a break from the competitive scene as the previous year had been too exhausting for him.

He plays the supporting role for the team and excels in that area. He mostly plays Omen, Brimstone, and Astra. In VCT 2022 he played Omen in several matches and displayed some crazy plays with the agent. He has a great sense of his abilities and helps his teammates proceed to victory.

5) Jake “Boaster” Howlett

Jake "Boaster" Howlett, a 27-year-old British player who now represents Fnatic, is the team's captain. He formerly participated in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive for a variety of British teams.

In Valorant, he is particularly good at playing Controller Agents like Brimstone, Omen, and Viper. He has excellent timing while utilizing Dark cover to enter a location and obstruct the opposition's vision with Paranoia, demonstrating a keen feeling of the game. He is very experienced and capable enough to make decisions that assist the team to succeed under tense circumstances.

He played Omen in the VCT 2022 playoff match versus Fnatic and put on some wild moves that enabled them to advance.

Poll : 0 votes