Video game development technology has progressed by leaps and bounds in the last couple of decades, especially when it comes to performance capture. When players reminisce on a particular game, they are likely to look back at the exciting combat sequences or poignant moments in a story.

Much of what makes any combat or story sequence powerful in a video game is directly correlated to the amount of time the player has invested in the characters. These characters are brought to life through the visuals, animations, design, and performance. Acting performances have become incredibly important over time.

In the past, actors were limited to "Voice acting" or "voice work," but in the last couple of decades, they are full-fledged performances. Performing entire sequences on a soundstage is a lot like shooting a movie or acting for theater. These performances have raised the bar of a video game's creative potential to an astounding degree.

5 best video game performances of the last decade

Some honorable mentions:

Nolan North- Capt. Walker, Spec Ops: The Line

Doug Cocke- Geralt of Rivia, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Dave Fennoy- Lee Everett, Telltale's The Walking Dead

Bryan Dechart- Connor, Detroit: Become Human

Melia Juergen- Senua, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Troy Baker- Joker, Batman: Arkham Origins

Christopher Judge- Kratos, God of War

#5 - Mark Hammil - Joker, Batman Arkham trilogy

Mark Hammil will go down in history as one of the finest actors of his era, having proven his mettle in the original Star Wars trilogy and as The Joker in Batman: The Animated Series. When the news of the actor reprising his role as the "Clown Prince of Crime" in the Batman Arkham trilogy broke, fans couldn't help but be on board.

Advertisement

Instead of simply recreating his brilliant work from the animated series, this Joker was surprisingly even more terrifying. The depths to which his character is explored in the series provided the gaming audience with one of the most definitive Joker performances of all-time.

Mark Hammil was able to bring an amount of ferocity to the Joker that was, perhaps, never seen before or since.

#4 - Michael Mando - Vaas, Far Cry 3

Believed by many fans to be the single-most-important video game performance of the last decade, Michael Mando's turn as the villainous Vaas sent shockwaves around the video game industry. His chaotic performance gave rise to a trend where the villain took center stage in the Far Cry franchise.

Vaas, as a character, reads like a run-of-the-mill thug with violent tendencies. His fate in the game also suggested that there was very little thought given to his character as the primary antagonist.

However, Michael Mando's performance convinced everyone at Ubisoft that Vaas needed to be on the cover. Vaas doesn't have a lot of screen time, but when he does, he explodes on the screen and always makes his presence felt.

From his first couple of monologues, it is apparent that he simply isn't just another video game thug. Michael Mando's performance gave rise to one of gaming's most iconic villains of all time.

#3 - Nolan North- Nathan Drake, Uncharted

Advertisement

Tom Holland has finally stepped into the shoes of cinematic Nathan Drake, but gamers will definitely have a hard time shaking off the great Nolan North's performance as Nathan Drake. There are certain names that are bona fide legends in the video game industry, and one of them is Nolan North.

One of the most industrious talents in the industry, Nolan North has voiced and lent his performance for many iconic characters over the years. However, Nathan Drake will forever stand out as his most iconic role of all time, thanks in large part to his effortlessly charming performance.

Unlike the stereotypical action game protagonist, his character isn't a superhero with big muscles who pops out quips every other second. Nathan Drake is vulnerable, witty, and kind beyond measure. Nolan North brings out all of his emotions masterfully.

#2 - Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker: Ellie and Joel - The Last of Us

There's a bit of cheating involved in this as these are two different characters and performances. However, it would be impossible to separate the two characters and their performances.

One of the biggest reasons why 2013's The Last of Us is still celebrated to this day was thanks to Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson's performances as Joel and Ellie.

The two characters start out as far apart as two characters can be but over the course of the game form an especially strong bond. Ashley Johnson's performance as the funny and extremely capable Ellie is uplifting beyond measure. She captures Ellie's vulnerability and her fighting spirit, having to constantly ward off the darkness surrounding her character.

Joel, on the other hand, is a character with a very dark past. He is checkered with all sorts of unforgivable acts. Troy Baker's performance as Joel is simply heartbreaking as he tries to ward away any signs of weakness.

Advertisement

Their conflicting personalities form a dynamic that is a sight to behold. Joel and Ellie will almost always make it into any list on the best video game characters of all time.

#1 - Roger Clark - Arthur Morgan, Red Dead Redemption 2

In a deliberate move by Rockstar Games, every trailer of Red Dead Redemption 2 painted Arthur Morgan as a gruff and masculine video game protagonist. However, it didn't take long to spot Rockstar's brilliance on display after Arthur Morgan quickly turns into one of the most multi-dimensional and sympathetic characters in video game history.

Roger Clark's occasionally subdued and always charming performance as Arthur Morgan is a joy to behold. Each moment spent with Arthur Morgan feels like time spent with an old friend.

His facade of violence hides his conflicted nature. Without Roger Clark's performance, players couldn't have bought into his redemptive arc.

The last act in Red Dead Redemption 2 truly lives up to the franchise's name, thanks to an especially heartbreaking performance from Roger Clark.