5 best games like Age of Mythology

Age of Mythology is a real-time strategy game that allows you to live out the myths of various cultures. Ever fancied becoming a great Greek or Roman hero, fighting off the forces of evil? Well then, Age of Mythology is for you. Made by the same developers who brought to us Age of Empires, this game needs you to build your empire, gather resources, raise an army, and then fight your battles using strategies.

But some of you might be looking for alternatives to this game, and we discuss the same in this article.

Here are the five best games to try if you like Age of Mythology.

Age of Empires

Age of Empires Definitive Edition (Image Credits: Age of Empires)

Since both games were made by the same developers, Ensemble Studios, they resemble each other quite a bit. Essentially, the only difference between Age of Empires and Age of Mythology is the lack of history in the latter. But Age of Empires has the same kind of gameplay, focusing most on the strategy of warfare.

Lord of the Rings: The Battle for Middle Earth

Lord of the Rings Battle for Middle Earth (Image Credits: GameSpot)

There are two installments in the Battle for Middle Earth series, and both are very well made. Based on the famous Lord of the Rings trilogy, these games also bring back the original actors to voice their characters! If that’s not enough, there’s a treat for those who have dreamed about recreating the epic Battle of Helmsdeep from the movies? Because that’s exactly what the game will allow you to do. There's even an evil campaign, allowing you to play as the forces of Sauron!

Rome: Total War

Rome Total War (Image Credits: Digital Trends)

The real-time turn-based strategy game, Rome: Total War, depicts the change from the Roman Republic to the Roman Empire. Again, a game rooted firmly in history, Rome: Total War allows you to forge an empire from scratch, conquering Roman provinces one by one through epic 3D battles. This kind of strategy-based gameplay will remind you of Age of Mythology.

Stronghold

Stronghold 2 (Image Credits: Eneba)

Stronghold is a game that’s very similar to Age of Mythology. Despite a resemblance in the strategy-based gameplay, Stronghold does manage to add a few fresh elements. It has two separate campaigns, one which focuses on military conquests, and another that focuses on the economic growth of your kingdom, allowing for a bit of choice.

The Settlers

The Settlers (Image Credits: mxdwn Games)

A game series boasting eight titles, including various remakes, The Settlers is an extremely popular series of real-time strategy games. The Settlers focuses its story on the rise of several cities and empires across Europe. You must gather resources, build cities, grow trade, and help bring prosperity to your kingdom.