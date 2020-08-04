5 best video games like Diablo

Diablo is a hack and slash video game with pretty fun role-playing elements incorporated into the gameplay. Set in the fictional kingdom of Khanduras, Diablo throws you into a world where you must venture into dungeons and eventually confront and defeat the Lord of Terror, Diablo.

Users can either play as a Warrior, a Rogue or a Sorcerer, allowing them to have control over their gameplay. The intense tone of the game and the gripping story will keep you busy for hours.

5 best video games you must try if you loved Diablo

#1 Path of Exile

Path of Exile (Image credits: Game Watcher)

Path of Exile is a completely free online RPG game that does not endorse the “pay to win” format that a lot of other games have adopted these days.

Set in the fantastical world of Wraeclast, Path of Exile allows you to build your character through the well-executed in-game economy as well as a diverse character skill tree. The tone and feel of the game will definitely remind you of Diablo.

#2 Titan Quest

Titan Quest (Image credits: Softpedia News)

Titan Quest is an action hash and slash game that is set in mythological times. The game revolves around its central story of the titans, ancient creatures that have escaped their prisons and are now wreaking havoc in the world.

Advertisement

You, as the player, will have to defeat these titans and put an end to their tyranny. Much like Diablo, you’ll be able to control your character and add to his skills and levels.

#3 Drakensang Online

Drakensang Online (Image credits: MMOs.com)

Another online role-playing game that resembles Diablo in theme and style, Drakensang Online throws you into the fictional world of Duria, where you can explore and discover cities, dungeons and forests.

The player can assume one of four characters, which have different skill sets. Drakensang Online also allows for multiplayer gameplay.

#4 Devil May Cry

Devil May Cry (Image credits: Red Bull)

Much like Diablo, Devil May Cry is an extremely popular title in the hack and slash genre as well as the action genre of video games. The story follows you as Dante, the demon hunter who is seeking revenge from devilish creatures for the murder of his family.

This Japanese game is inspired by Dante Alighieri’s epic poem, Inferno, and has several successful instalments so far.

#5 The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing

The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing (Image credits: GameSpot)

Based on the legendary story of Dracula by the author Bram Stoker, The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing focusses on the young life of Van Helsing, the great vampire hunter in the story.

The game is set in a weird world in 19th century Europe, with whimsical technology and elements incorporated into the gameplay. All in all, this game will remind you a lot of the Diablo series.