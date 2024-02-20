5 best ways to get EA FC 24 season XP

For avid game players, swiftly accumulating EA FC 24 season XP is a master key for accessing a plethora of in-game rewards, from enhanced customization options to unlocking top-tier players in Ultimate Team. Fortunately, earning XP fast doesn't require complex strategies; playing the game regularly naturally unlocks numerous rewards.

However, the recent updates have made the process even more streamlined and efficient. Objective Groups are now neatly organized across multiple tabs, simplifying the task of finding, playing, and tracking one's progress.

Introducing the 'Claim All' button also allows players to instantly redeem all their rewards with just a single click, eliminating the need to unlock them individually.

This guide elaborates on five different methods that enable players to grab EA FC 24 season XP, ensuring they ascend the ranks and easily reap the rewards.

EA FC 24 season XP: Five best ways to get it

1) Daily Objectives

Daily Objectives is the easiest pathway to EA FC 24 season XP (Screengrab via EA Sports)

One of the easiest ways to get EA FC 24 season XP is by completing daily objectives, which can be easily achieved by participating in just one match and scoring goals.

By simply engaging in gameplay and accomplishing this objective, players can earn a reward of 150 XP daily. This offers a hassle-free way for players to steadily accumulate experience points and progress through the game.

2) Weekly Objectives

Weekly objectives help players grab bulks of EA FC 24 season XP at once (Screengrab via EA Sports)

The weekly challenges, serving as counterparts to the daily objectives, present players with a more engaging set of tasks for seven days. Alongside completing three daily objectives each week, players are tasked with additional requirements that lead them to fetch sufficient EA FC season XP.

These include participating in eight matches, emerging victorious in at least five of them, and scoring a total of 12 goals across these games. Furthermore, players are encouraged to assist in scoring goals, acquire new players, and fulfill specific Moments within the game.

The EA FC 24 season XP rewards for these weekly challenges vary, but they substantially increase players' earnings, often reaching into the thousands per week. This structure provides players with more varied gameplay objectives and rewards, incentivizing consistent participation and accomplishment within the game.

3) Event Objectives

Event objectives come in with live events in EA FC 24 that keep changing (Screengrab via EA Sports)

Throughout the season, Event Objectives keep changing, introducing tasks that may require playing alongside particular players or facing off against specific teams. These objectives inject a dynamic element into the gameplay experience, offering a diverse range of challenges that can be both engaging and rewarding.

In terms of variety, Event Objectives often provide players with the most gratifying opportunities for progression and a lot of EA FC 24 season XP. By completing these tasks, players enhance their skills and adaptability within the game and gain a sense of accomplishment from overcoming unique challenges tailored to the ongoing events.

This aspect of the game encourages players to immerse themselves more deeply, fostering a sense of satisfaction in grinding through various Event Objectives throughout the season.

4) Division Rivals and Squad Battles

Division Rivals and Squad Battles are the most challenging options for XP grind in FC 24 (Screengrab via EA Sports)

Whether facing off against skilled players or challenging AI-controlled teams, these game modes offer an exhilarating experience where every match counts. Players' performance in these intense battles not only shapes their ranking within the Season Pass progression but also determines the EA FC 24 season XP they earn.

Division Rivals and Squad Battles are the prime choices for those seeking an enjoyable XP grind. The thrill of climbing the ranks adds extra excitement to the gameplay, making each victory an achievement. Additionally, these modes provide an opportunity to gauge skills against other players' teams, offering a stimulating test of a player's abilities.

5) Live SBC Objectives

SBC Objectives are fan favorites and one of the best options to get EA FC 24 season XP (Screengrab via EA Sports)

Live SBC Objectives revolutionize the Ultimate Team experience by merging Squad Building Challenges with in-game tasks, injecting excitement and unpredictability. Often tied to real-world events, these objectives offer timely challenges and rewards, keeping players engaged and immersed.

By completing these dynamic objectives, players gain EA FC 24 season XP that contributes to leveling up their club and unlocking additional rewards. This incentivizes players to engage with the mode regularly, strategize their gameplay, and adapt to the ever-changing football landscape.

