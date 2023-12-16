5 best ways to get PUBG Mobile UC for free

Like every mobile game, PUBG Mobile has in-game currencies such as Battle Point (BP), G-coins, and Unknown Cash (UC). BP and G-coins are earned by completing in-game daily missions and events, winning matches, and inflicting damage on foes. UCs, on the other hand, are the premium currency that can be bought only with real currency.

Unknown Cash is a medium to buy various exclusive cosmetics, collectibles, Rename cards, Royale Pass, and many more items. Those unable to purchase them can't gain access to these exclusives, which thoroughly accentuate the PUBG experience.

There are several ways to acquire these premium currencies without spending a penny, and this article has listed the best methods.

How to get free UCs in PUBG Mobile

1) Play Points

Play Points can get you free UCs (Image via Google Play Store)

Google Play Store is one of the most effective platforms to get free UCs in PUBG Mobile. This digital store assigns tasks to users that must be finished within a certain period, such as installing an application and using it for a few days. It will subsequently ask for feedback based on your experience with the app and, in turn, yield Play Points.

You can cash out these points or directly purchase the UCs through the in-app feature. Note that the installed application can turn out to be addictive or contain money wagering. Hence, stay cautious while completing these tasks.

2) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Rewards (Image via Play Store)

Google Opinion Rewards is another medium to get free UCs in various mobile titles. The application asks you to volunteer for simple and quick surveys, which include sharing your opinions. Moreover, upon visiting a famous place, you can write about your experiences on the application.

Finishing these tasks will reward you with Google Play Credits or iTunes Gift Cards. Cash these in-app tokens out or use the app's feature to redeem UCs directly in PUBG Mobile.

3) Giveaways and Custom rooms

Custom rooms are another easy way to get free UCs in PUBG Mobile. They often include premium in-game currencies, such as Unknown Cash or cash prizes, for their champions. You can participate in them and conquer the battleground to achieve these rewards.

However, owing to the game's massive community, players may struggle to win these custom rooms. PUBG Mobile conducts various livestreams and events that include giveaways of in-game articles. Watch out for such events, as they're also great sources for UCs.

4) Redeem codes

Redeem codes are great sources for in-game currencies in any mobile game, and PUBG Mobile is no exception. The developer, Tencent Games, regularly releases these codes on various platforms. You can use them to earn in-game cosmetics or even UCs.

Upon fishing out these codes from the internet, head to the game's official website's redemption center and copy-paste them. Next, fill in your in-game credentials and captcha to earn your UCs. Click here to stay updated about fresh redeem codes.

5) YouTuber's sponsors

YouTubers often feature a sponsored application in their uploads, which can be an excellent way to get you free UCs in the game. These sponsors often include applications involving games or tasks that yield in-app tokens or currencies. Additionally, installing such applications through the link provided by your YouTuber can produce bonus rewards.

Play games or wager your tokens on these applications to earn more of them. After reaching a certain threshold, you can cash out these tokens and buy UCs in PUBG Mobile. However, stay cautious when engaged in these applications, as they contain real money-wagering and can turn out to be addictive.

PUBG fans have been diving into the game's latest 3.0 beta, which boasts a brand-new mode, World of Wonder updates, and more.