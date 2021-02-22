Call of Duty Mobile (COD Mobile) is well-known for its multiplayer option. The game's Frontline mode could be one of the most popular match modes to date.

In COD Mobile's Frontline matches, five teams have the objective to gain more skills as possible. The first team to reach 50 kills automatically wins the match.

Players often use this mode to rank-up easily compared to the other game modes. But this version of the game is not always about firing at enemies. One requires stealth, teamwork capability, and awareness to become a dependable player in these matches.

This article lists the five ways to win matches in COD Mobile Frontline mode in 2021.

5 best ways to win matches in COD Mobile Frontline mode in 2021

5. Shoot carefully and at the right time

Players in the Frontline mode of COD Mobile tend to lounge and fire their arms without properly aiming at their opponents. This may cause their guns to run out of bullets forcing them to reload.

Reloading time may take two-three seconds, especially for those who do not have fast-reloading magazines. This little time may be enough for an opponent to strike. It can then lead to a player being killed.

That is why it is advisable to save bullets and fire at the right time. Aim properly so the stock won't be consumed immediately. Always use the gun's Optic tool for a precise takedown. Every bullet counts in the game of COD Mobile.

4. Learn to adjust

This game requires gammers to be acquainted with their weapon stock. Players also have other weapons with them during Frontline matches.

Using other weapons from the loadout in COD Mobile is necessary when players need to adjust depending on their situation in the game. If they eventually run out of bullets, they can use their melee weapon while lunging closer to the opponents. One may also roll to avoid bullets whenever an opponent would fire at them.

Furthermore, players have the Operator skill in COD Mobile that can be used for a certain period once the rate in proportion with their skills and points eventually unlocks it. Operator skills vary from effects and usage. However, it can deal a massive amount of damage for a limited time.

3. Always update the loadout

Frontline mode is a game of hauling kills. And with that, the loadout can be called a player's main asset.

The loadout eventually gains add-ons and levels up during the course of playing COD Mobile for a longer time. Make sure to always check the loadout, especially before each match.

There are recommended combinations of weaponry attachments players can choose. But of course, one can customize their weaponry. Keep in mind the synergy between players and their loadout should maximize potential.

2. Teamwork makes the dream work

Most of the available modes in COD Mobile are team-based 5v5 match-ups. With that being said, teamwork is a must for everyone. This game is built around this concept of working together in harmony.

Although Frontline mode's main objective is to increase the individual kill count, teamwork is essential in achieving that goal. Properly distributing the team to certain areas on the map could be one way of zoning the area and eventually to knock off the opponents.

COD Mobile allows players to use the in-game mic to communicate with players on the same team. Players can take advantage of it to layout their gameplan of taking down the other team. It is also a good thing to play with a friend or colleague because familiarity with teammates is beneficial.

1. Be aware of the map

While obvious, this is the one thing that is also a must for every game mode in COD Mobile. A player must always be aware of the map for strategic advantage.

It will help if players keep this awareness every time and in every moment of the game. This will allow one to locate their teammates as well as their opponents. The rival team's members are represented by the moving red dot glowing circles on the map, while the blue arrow symbols are the teammates.

On COD Mobile, the player is represented by the yellow arrow moving on the map. Make sure to know where the yellow marker is in the game and who is near it. It will prepare players for their next move, especially when adjusting in-game.

This is a must for snipers because they should know where to place themselves to aim well and execute their moves efficiently.