5 best weapons to use in Team Deathmatch mode in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is arguably the best game on the mobile platform. This battle royale game mandates players to eliminate all enemies and survive till the end.

To advance in this game, the player needs to be always ready for a weapons fight. One needs to know about the gun's mechanics and recoil and needs enough practice to become an excellent player. Players can improve their shooting and reflexes by playing Team Deathmatch or TDM.

Best Weapons to use in TDM mode in PUBG Mobile

Team Deathmatch is the best to practice combat. Four players' squads go up against another squad of four players in a Warehouse map. This place has a lot of containers and walls for cover. The objective of this mode is to score 40 frags or kills. The team that does it first is the winner of the game.

Players can select their weapon at the spawn. Players can use the following weapons in TDM.

#1 Beryl M762

Beryl M762 [Image via Pinterest]

Base Damage: 47

Fire Rate: 0.086s

Damage Per Second: 548

Beryl M762 is one of the best assault rifles in PUBG Mobile. It can give a huge amount of damage to the enemies.

The recoil of this gun is very high. If a player can control this gun's recoil, they can win any duel easily. A compensator, along with a vertical grip, will help stabilize the gun while firing.

#2 AKM

AKM

Damage: 49

Rate of Fire: 0.1s

Damage per second: 490

AKM is another commonly used gun in PUBG Mobile. Just like the Beryl M762, this weapon also damages enemies thanks to a high fire rate.

However, the recoil is comparatively high and hard to control. Players can attach a compensator with this gun. That compensator will help to control the recoil.

#3 M416

M416

Damage: 43

Rate of Fire: 0.086s

Damage per second: 501

Arguably the most used gun in PUBG Mobile. Players can do decent damage to the opposition with this gun. For close combat, it is much more dependable than any other gun.

Moreover, the recoil of the M416 is comparatively low. Players can also use this gun for medium-range spray.

#4 SCAR-L

SCAR-L

Damage: 43

Rate of Fire: 0.096s

Damage per second: 447

Another assault rifle from PUBG Mobile with the same amount of damage as the M416. But it has a lower fire rate.

Players can also use this gun for medium-range spray. A compensator with a vertical or angle grip is a suitable attachment for the gun.

#5 Kar-98

Kar-98 [Image via Pinterest]

Damage: 75

Rate of Fire: 1.9s

Damage per second: 39

If a player is more comfortable with sniping, then Kar-98 is the only option in TDM. A player can be killed with just one headshot of Kar-98 in this mode. Attaching a 4X, the player can use this gun in this mode.

To win a game in PUBG Mobile, one needs to know how to control these guns to get the best out of them. Players can follow the video below to know more about TDM Mode: