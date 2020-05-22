Earn money by playing games (Image courtesy: Money Crashers)

Do you want to sit at home and earn money while playing games? These websites give you the chance to do so. Brush up on your gaming abilities and get started.

5 best websites where you can play and make money

Swagbucks

This website is a very easy and quick getaway to make money. You will be presented with simple word and arcade games. You get the money in the form of Swagbucks which you can redeem as an Amazon gift card or you can also convert it into real money and get it transferred to your PayPal account. Sign up here.

Paid Game Player

This website offers more than 25 games to play. As per the website, $250000 is given out as cash along with prizes every day. You can earn small amounts of money by playing while making your way into the winners' circle. If you want to upgrade your membership, then you will be required to pay. Sign up here.

InboxDollars

This is another site where you can play games and get money in exchange. You have games like Solitaire and Sudoku to choose from. There are cash tournaments as well which will allow you to earn money. You will also get $5 when you sign in as a welcome gift. Sign up here.

Classic Rummy

If you love playing rummy then this game is for you. This is a game of luck, like most card games, and you can make a good amount of money if fortune favors you. It is very safe and you can download the app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Sign up here.

Exodus 3000

This is a multiplayer strategy game that gives you 5000 Mars dollars as a welcome gift. This game makes you travel forward to a dystopian landscape way into the future. You are required to fulfill missions in order to accumulate Mars dollars. Once you have acquired sufficient Mars dollars, you can convert them into real money and redeem them. Sign up here.