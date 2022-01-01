5 best Xbox games of 2021

The Xbox released their 9th generation of consoles late last year. While the Xbox Series S is the cheapest and a relatively small console, the Xbox Series X is the most powerful one in the market. One other major factor contributing to Xbox’s success is the amazing subscription-based service, Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox, the gaming division of Microsoft, truly started to live up to its potential in 2021. Xbox had multiple amazing first-party game releases sprinkled throughout the year, from Age of Empires IV to the long-anticipated Halo Infinite.

Best games released for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S in 2021

After quite a few unimpressive years, Xbox started its comeback by offering stellar titles in 2021. The power of Xbox Series X and the affordable Xbox Series S were backed up by amazing titles.

Forza Horizon 5

Halo Infinite

Psychonauts 2

Far Cry 6

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

With that being said, let’s take a look at each title individually.

1) Forza Horizon 5

Developer/Publisher: Playground games, Xbox Game Studios

Release date: November 9, 2021

Genre: Open-world, Racing

Forza Horizon 5 builds upon its previous iterations and delivers one of the best racing titles ever. Set in a massive expanse of Mexico with diverse and picturesque biomes, players have more than 500 unique cars to cruise in. The award-winning title is a must-try for everyone. It is available on Xbox Game Pass.

2) Halo Infinite

Developer/Publisher: 343 industries, Xbox Game Studios

Release date: December 8, 2021

Genre: First-person arcade shooter

Halo is back and has rightfully claimed the title of best first-person shooter of the year. Aside from the amazing campaign, the free-to-play multiplayer packs an immensely fun physics-based mechanic with incredible action.

The multiplayer is available for free across all platforms and is definitely worth a try.

3) Psychonauts 2

Developer/Publisher: Double Fine, Xbox Game Studios

Release date: August 25, 2021

Genre: Platform

Released after 15 years, the sequel picks up right where the first title left off and continues the story of Raz. Like its predecessor, the title blends in psychological elements with great storytelling to make the players think.

The title truly lives up to the greatness of the first game and is highly suggested for fans of the original.

4) Far Cry 6

Developer/Publisher: Ubisoft

Release date: October 7, 2021

Genre: First-person shooter, Action-adventure, Open-World

Far Cry 6 fixes everything wrong with previous entries and then builds upon it to deliver an exhilarating experience. Players take on the role of Dani Rojas, a guerrilla fighter who goes up against the supreme leader Anton Castillo, portrayed brilliantly by Giancarlo Esposito.

The game is exactly what it promises to be, more Far Cry. As such, it’s the perfect title for fans of the franchise, although those who are tired of the formula might not enjoy it.

5) Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Developer/Publisher: Eidos Montreal, Square Enix

Release date: October 25, 2021

Genre: Action-adventure

After the disappointing disaster of Marvel’s Avengers, fans were cautiously optimistic about Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Suffice to say, the title not only lived up to its promise but to some extent, even redeemed Square Enix’s reputation in superhero-based video games.

Also Read Article Continues below

The game's amazing gameplay and legendary soundtrack makes it a superb experience for players to try out.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul