5 best zombie games like Left 4 Dead 2

All of the entertainment, including games, was fascinated with zombies for the better part of two decades since the 2000s. Zombie games were seemingly everywhere, and much like the monstrous hordes, they couldn't be ignored.

At one point, the gaming community had grown tired of the zombie/survival shooter genre. Games like Valve's Left 4 Dead franchise still maintained a large audience due to its intuitive co-op gameplay and fun shooter mechanics.

However, the zombie genre of games has seen plenty of innovation over the years. While there has been a slew of underwhelming titles like Dead Island, there have been just as many great games.

Here are 5 of our best picks for players looking to shoot some zombies in the face.

Five best zombie/horror-survival games for PC

5) Killing Floor 2

The Killing Floor franchise didn't exactly get off to a great start with the original, but eventually found its footing with the sequel. With a brand-new European setting and creative indoors that made for some truly masterful world-building and great art-style, Killing Floor 2 is a great zombie shooter experience you can have in 2020.

Advertisement

For players looking for a less in-depth experience than Left 4 Dead 2's somewhat simplistic gameplay, Killing Floor 2 is the perfect game to pick up. The game's art-style truly adds to the brilliance of the game, and the intuitive gameplay truly makes it one of the best in the genre.

Killing Floor has various game modes to pick from, including co-op with friends or other players in matchmaking.

4) Call of Duty Zombies (Black Ops series)

Ever since Treyarch introduced the Zombies mode in Call of Duty: World at War, they have been a permanent fixture of the Treyarch Call of Duty games. The game mode was an instant hit, and its somewhat 80s action-movie vibe was well appreciated by the fans.

Over the years, the Zombies mode in Call of Duty has grown to incorporate more creative game modes, mechanics, and some truly ridiculous casting. From being able to play as Danny Trejo or Fidel Castro himself, the Black Ops Zombies mode is one of the most fun zombie/survival shooter games you can play.

While the game mode isn't available as a standalone game, its inclusion is one of the most appealing aspects of a Call of Duty game.

3) Dead Rising series

Dead Rising takes every pretense of realism or being grounded in reality and throws it out of the window, but only after setting it on fire and chainsawing it in half.

It simply doesn't get more creative and ridiculous in the zombie genre more than Dead Rising. While there is a story in all of the games, it only takes second place to the truly glorious, violent gameplay of the series.

Dead Rising lets the players experiment with all sorts of weaponry, and while it won't be as challenging as the Left 4 Dead games, it is certainly more creative. Also, the Dead Rising series includes some truly memorable and exciting characters.

2) Resident Evil (The Remake trilogy)

Capcom has genuinely established itself as the king of the zombie genre, especially with the Remakes of Resident Evil, Resident Evil 2 and 3. The games aren't just a remaster with an HD touch-up, but all-new games built from the ground-up.

The games truly showcased how a remake should be done and set the benchmark for other studios to follow. The Resident Evil games are some of the first titles to introduce zombies in gaming, and continue to dominate in a big way.

While players can still load up Resident Evil 4 on their PS2, which is arguably the most excellent horror-survival game of all-time, the remakes are available for the PCC.

1) Dying Light

Dying Light is truly an anomaly, as the game did not make much noise upon release and was considered an average game at best. However, the day-night cycle of the game caught a lot of players' attention and provided the 28 Days Later-like experience the players had been demanding for ages.

The game has a surprisingly broad audience in 2020 and one of the most beloved games in the zombie community. Players eagerly await the next game in the series: Dying Light 2, and it is undoubtedly going to be a far more eventful release than the first game.

The game's brilliant day-night cycle, as well as the parkour traversal, makes it a game that cannot be missed by fans of the zombie genre of games.